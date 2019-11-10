Tesco Finest 6 Cumberland Pork Sausages 400G

An absolute favourite in our household!
Excellent quality, delicately spiced (fragrant) and butter soft skin! Secret to soft skin is in the slow cooking, i.e.slow browning on low heat in frying pan (20 mins) & finishing off in medium hot oven (20-30 mins) with some liquid, bay leaf and onion (base for onion gravy) if liked. Cooking in the summer on the BBQ: - fast/high heat produces hard skin; - cook on low to medium setting turning frequently ... take your time!
Couldn't tell you what they're like, couldn't get
Couldn't tell you what they're like, couldn't get through the skins.
Tasty but skinny
the skin is far too thick. It is a real chew barrier to the enjoyment.
Great sausages
Great sausages
Tesco really need to rethink keeping this product
Tesco really need to rethink keeping this product in their finest range, it is possibly the poorest quality sausage I have ever eaten. the toughness of the casing is all that holds the sausage together and the overall flavor is below average. I would certainly not recommend these to anybody.
Sausagemeat has nice taste but skins far too chewy
I was very disappointed with these sausages, as I bought them as a treat from our usual cheaper ones. But the skins were so tough and chewy that to eat them we had to peel the skins off! Not an easy thing to do when they are hot! We will be going back to the tried and tested sausages we usually have.
Disappointing
Skin was tough Flavour was too fragrant Would not purchase again
skin unchewable
sausage taste was nice but the skin was like plastic.