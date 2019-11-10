By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest 6 Cumberland Pork Sausages 400G

3(8)Write a review
Tesco Finest 6 Cumberland Pork Sausages 400G
£ 2.50
£6.25/kg
2 sausages
  • Energy1440kJ 348kcal
    17%
  • Fat29.7g
    42%
  • Saturates10.3g
    52%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1398kJ / 338kcal

Product Description

  • Pork blended with sage and seasonings filled into natural pork casings.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Our sausages are made for us by a family owned business with a heritage of nearly 200 years of sausage making. They combine the knowledge acquired over generations with inspirational ideas from their chefs to create the very best recipes, all made with 100% British meat.
  • Selected cuts of British pork, full of flavour and seasoned with a twist of warming black and white pepper.
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (90%), Water, Rice Flour, Salt, Black Pepper, Sage, White Pepper, Mace, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Dried Parsley, Emulsifier (Glyceryl Monostearate), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Paprika Extract.

Filled into natural casings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results do not prick sausage skins. For best results grill. Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat. Tesco recommend that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated medium to hot grill for 16-18 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 sausages (103g**)
Energy1398kJ / 338kcal1440kJ / 348kcal
Fat28.8g29.7g
Saturates10.0g10.3g
Carbohydrate1.7g1.8g
Sugars0.2g0.2g
Fibre1.4g1.5g
Protein17.1g17.6g
Salt1.1g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When grilled according to instructions 400g typically weighs 309g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Help other customers like you

An absolute favourite in our household!

5 stars

Excellent quality, delicately spiced (fragrant) and butter soft skin! Secret to soft skin is in the slow cooking, i.e.slow browning on low heat in frying pan (20 mins) & finishing off in medium hot oven (20-30 mins) with some liquid, bay leaf and onion (base for onion gravy) if liked. Cooking in the summer on the BBQ: - fast/high heat produces hard skin; - cook on low to medium setting turning frequently ... take your time!

Couldn't tell you what they're like, couldn't get

2 stars

Couldn't tell you what they're like, couldn't get through the skins.

Tasty but skinny

3 stars

the skin is far too thick. It is a real chew barrier to the enjoyment.

Great sausages

5 stars

Great sausages

Tesco really need to rethink keeping this product

1 stars

Tesco really need to rethink keeping this product in their finest range, it is possibly the poorest quality sausage I have ever eaten. the toughness of the casing is all that holds the sausage together and the overall flavor is below average. I would certainly not recommend these to anybody.

Sausagemeat has nice taste but skins far too chewy

2 stars

I was very disappointed with these sausages, as I bought them as a treat from our usual cheaper ones. But the skins were so tough and chewy that to eat them we had to peel the skins off! Not an easy thing to do when they are hot! We will be going back to the tried and tested sausages we usually have.

Disappointing

2 stars

Skin was tough Flavour was too fragrant Would not purchase again

skin unchewable

3 stars

sausage taste was nice but the skin was like plastic.

Usually bought next

Tesco Smoked Back Bacon Rashers 300G

£ 1.50
£5.00/kg

Offer

Tesco Unsmoked Back Bacon Rashers 300G

£ 1.50
£5.00/kg

Offer

Tesco Baking Potatoes Loose

£ 0.30
£1.00/kg

Tesco Mashed Potato 450G

£ 1.35
£3.00/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here