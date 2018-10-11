By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Gluten Free 18 British Pork Cocktail Sausages 270G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Finest Gluten Free 18 British Pork Cocktail Sausages 270G
£ 2.50
£9.26/kg
3 cocktail sausages
  • Energy464kJ 112kcal
    6%
  • Fat9.8g
    14%
  • Saturates3.2g
    16%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1254kJ / 303kcal

Product Description

  • Pork cocktail sausages filled into natural sheep casings.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit www.tescoplc.com
  • Selected cuts of outdoor bred British pork seasoned with pepper. Our sausages are made for us by a family owned business with a heritage of nearly 200 years of sausage making. They combine the knowledge acquired over generations with inspirational ideas from their chefs to create the very best recipes, all made with 100% British meat.
  • Discovering wondrous festive tastes
  • 100% British pork
  • Filled into natural sheep casings
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 270g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (97%), Potato Starch, Salt, Water, Dried Herbs, White Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Nutmeg.

Filled into natural sheep casings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results do not prick sausage skins. For best results, grill. Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Grill
Instructions: Medium 12-16 mins.
Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 12-16 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20-25 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Recycle with bags at larger stores

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

270g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g3 cocktail sausages (37g**)
Energy1254kJ / 303kcal464kJ / 112kcal
Fat26.4g9.8g
Saturates8.6g3.2g
Carbohydrate0.6g0.2g
Sugars0.5g0.2g
Fibre0.9g0.3g
Protein15.3g5.7g
Salt1.0g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When grilled according to instructions.--
** When grilled according to instructions 270g typically weighs 222g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty, gluten free and great for school lunchboxes.

5 stars

So many sausages have black pepper and other seasonings in and my daughter won’t eat them. These, however are delicious and gluten free (essential in our house).

Usually bought next

Tesco Smoked Streaky Bacon 14 Rashers 300G

£ 1.50
£5.00/kg

Offer

Tesco Unsmoked Streaky Bacon 14 Rashers 300G

£ 1.50
£5.00/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest Unsmoked Dry Cure Streaky Bacon 240G

£ 2.00
£8.34/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest Smoked Dry Cure Streaky Bacon 240G

£ 2.00
£8.34/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here