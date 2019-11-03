Tesco Finest 10 Pigs In Blankets 210G

OK but nothing special
Nice, meaty sausage. Agree with an earlier review, these are quite salty. Think it’s the bacon. I don’t use salt on my food so I really noticed. Luckily my husband isn’t too fussy so he polished them off! I think they are a bit pricey for the portion size but I suppose you are paying for convenience of them being ready made.
Best ever
Tasty and convenient
Top marks! :)
A big hit with all :) Great flavour and quality!
Far Too Salty
I like salt with my food but these were so salty they were inedible. I had to throw them away. Ugh!