Tesco Finest 10 Pigs In Blankets 210G

3.5(4)Write a review
£ 2.50
£1.20/100g
2 cocktail sausage wraps
  • Energy379kJ 91kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.3g
    10%
  • Saturates2.7g
    14%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1308kJ / 315kcal

Product Description

  • Pork cocktail sausages wrapped in smoked, dry cured streaky bacon rashers.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Our sausages are made for us by a family owned business with a heritage of nearly 200 years of sausage making. They combine the knowledge acquired over generations with inspirational ideas from their chefs to create the very best recipes, all made with 100% British meat.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Discovering wondrous festive tastes
  • 100% British pork
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 210g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Cocktail Sausage [Pork (97%), Potato Starch, Salt, Water, Dried Herbs, White Pepper, Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite), Nutmeg], Streaky Bacon [Pork (96%), Salt, White Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)].

Pork Cocktail Sausage filled into natural sheep casings.

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results do not prick sausage skins.
For best results, grill. Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Grill
Instructions: Medium 16-18 mins.
Place under a pre-heated grill for 16-18 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 25-30 mins.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Net Contents

210g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 cocktail sausage wraps (29g**)
Energy1308kJ / 315kcal379kJ / 91kcal
Fat25.0g7.3g
Saturates9.3g2.7g
Carbohydrate1.2g0.3g
Sugars0.2g0.1g
Fibre0.8g0.2g
Protein21.0g6.1g
Salt1.9g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When grilled according to instructions 210g typically weighs 145g.--
When grilled according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

4 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

OK but nothing special

3 stars

Nice, meaty sausage. Agree with an earlier review, these are quite salty. Think it’s the bacon. I don’t use salt on my food so I really noticed. Luckily my husband isn’t too fussy so he polished them off! I think they are a bit pricey for the portion size but I suppose you are paying for convenience of them being ready made.

Best ever

5 stars

Tasty and convenient

Top marks! :)

5 stars

A big hit with all :) Great flavour and quality!

Far Too Salty

1 stars

I like salt with my food but these were so salty they were inedible. I had to throw them away. Ugh!

