Tesco Finest British Pork Sausages Meat 350G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1127kJ / 271kcal
Product Description
- Pork sausage meat blended with onion, potato starch and seasonings.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit www.tescoplc.com
- Our sausagemeat comes from a family owned business with a heritage of nearly 200 years of sausage making. They combine the knowledge acquired over generations with inspirational ideas from their chefs to create the very best recipes, all made with 100% British meat.
- British pork simply seasoned with pepper. Perfect for homemade stuffing and sausage rolls.
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- 100% British pork
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 350g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (90%), Water, Onion, Potato Starch, Salt, Parsley, Black Pepper, Dried Herbs, White Pepper, Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat oven. Remove all packaging and parchment paper from base of sausage meat.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5
45-50 mins/ 20-25 mins. As a block: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 45-50 minutes. As balls: Divide stuffing into 8 even sized pieces, roll into balls. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Number of uses
Pack contains 8 servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 of a pack (33g**)
|Energy
|1127kJ / 271kcal
|372kJ / 90kcal
|Fat
|20.5g
|6.8g
|Saturates
|7.5g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|1.5g
|0.5g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.1g
|Protein
|20.0g
|6.6g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 350g typically weighs 264g.
|-
|-
