Real Advent Calendar Milk Chocolate 85G

Finally found a real Advent calendar - Fastastic!
Finally a store with a real advent theme! Surely the Christmas story shouldn't be entirely lost during the season. Thank you Tescos - couldn't find one anywhere else!
Every year we are never disappointed with this adv
Every year we are never disappointed with this advent calendar. The book that comes with it is great too - encouraging children to embrace the true story of Christmas.
Brilliant and thoughtful - best advent calendar,
Wonderful Advent Calendar with delicious chocolate and a free story book to read each evening to your kids. It takes them through the Christmas Story. It also supports charitable work in Africa and Fairtrade. Much, much better than all the commercial offerings around.