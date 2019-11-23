By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Real Advent Calendar Milk Chocolate 85G

image 1 of Real Advent Calendar Milk Chocolate 85G
£ 4.00
£4.71/100g

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar
  • Discover More About Christmas
  • Day 1
  • This is your 24 Christmas story picture book with a page for every day in Advent.
  • What People Say...
  • 'My youngest son says the chocolate inside his Real Advent Calendar is the best he has ever had.'
  • 'I was so happy to find an Advent Calendar like this! The artwork is beautiful and the chocolate smells amazing. Fairtrade is important to me so I was very happy to see how cheap it was considering."
  • 'Great book telling the Christmas story with puzzles too. Both my kids love it. Thank you and keep up the good work!'
  • Supporting Health Care
  • Money raised from the sale of this calendar will help The Funzi and Bodo Trust provide mums and babies from poor African villages with care: clinics for pregnant mums, birthing rooms, baby growth and malnutrition clinics.
  • Funzibodo the Funzi and Bodo Trust
  • To find out more visit realadvent.co.uk
  • Tastes Good & Does Good
  • This year the UK came together to help and support one another. In 2020/21 all our products will feature a rainbow, to remind us of the importance of working together in amazing and inspiring ways, for the common good. We have donated more than £300,000 from our sales to support charitable projects.
  • www.meaningfulchocolate.co.uk
  • Day 24
  • Poor shepherds and wealthy wise men came to see Him. They wanted to say, You are my King," to kneel and thank Him for coming. Tomorrow it is Christmas when we celebrate the birth of Jesus, the Son of God.
  • Visit us on Facebook
  • To find more out about Christmas visit www.realadvent.com
  • How it Works
  • Behind each calendar door there is a chocolate and a line of the Christmas story. Each door has a corresponding page in the story-activity book which expands the story and sometimes sets an Advent challenge.
  • No part of this publication may be reproduced or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, including photocopy, recording, or any information storage and retrieval system, without permission in writing. This edition published by The Meaningful Chocolate Company. ww.meaningfulchocolate.co.uk
  • Fairtrade - Fairtrade cocoa and sugar may be mixed with non-certified cocoa and sugar on a mass balance basis, total 77%. Visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing
  • Buying products from Fairtrade producers enables them to obtain fair prices for their crops and have decent working conditions.
  • A proportion of the purchasing price of products traded on Fairtrade terms is invested by farmers and workers in social, environmental and economic development projects.
  • There are strict Fairtrade standards designed to improve social sustainability and protect the environment where Fairtrade products are grown. www.info.fairtrade.net
  • - Recyclable box & tray
  • All the components of this product can be recycled.
  • © 2020 The Meaningful Chocolate Company
  • Illustrations © Martina Peluso. Text and design @ Meaningful Chocolate Company Ltd 2020.
  • Fairtrade
  • Making a big chunk of difference
  • Includes 24 page christmas story activity book
  • Suitable for All Ages
  • A line of the Christmas story behind each window
  • Foil sealed for freshness
  • Made from quality milk chocolate using Fairtrade cocoa - 35%
  • Palm oil free
  • 25 festive chocolate shapes
  • Charitable donation
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 85G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Cocoa Solids 35% min., Milk Solids 20% min.

Allergy Information

  • May also contain other Gluten sources (Wheat)., May contain Nuts, Eggs.

Storage

Best Before End: See Bottom of Pack.Do Not Refrigerate. Keep Away from Direct Sunlight.

Produce of

Product of the U.K.

Warnings

  • SAFETY FIRST:
  • TO AVOID DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP THIS WRAPPER AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN

Name and address

  • The Meaningful Chocolate Company Ltd,
  • 584 Knutsford Road,
  • Warrington,
  • WA4 1JE.

Return to

  • Here at The Meaningful Chocolate Company™ we love chocolate and we want you to love it too. So if you're not satisfied with this Advent Calendar, please get in touch with us and we'll do our best to sort it out for you at: info@meaningfulchocolate.co.uk
  • The Meaningful Chocolate Company Ltd,
  • 584 Knutsford Road,
  • Warrington,
  • WA4 1JE.
  • www.meaningfulchocolate.co.uk

Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g Contains
Energy2,370kJ/566kcal
Fat36.8g
of which Saturates 22.2g
Carbohydrate50.4g
of which Sugars49.5g
Fibre2.1g
Protein6.9g
Salt0.20g

Safety information

View more safety information

Finally found a real Advent calendar - Fastastic!

5 stars

Finally a store with a real advent theme! Surely the Christmas story shouldn't be entirely lost during the season. Thank you Tescos - couldn't find one anywhere else!

Every year we are never disappointed with this adv

5 stars

Every year we are never disappointed with this advent calendar. The book that comes with it is great too - encouraging children to embrace the true story of Christmas.

Brilliant and thoughtful - best advent calendar,

5 stars

Wonderful Advent Calendar with delicious chocolate and a free story book to read each evening to your kids. It takes them through the Christmas Story. It also supports charitable work in Africa and Fairtrade. Much, much better than all the commercial offerings around.

