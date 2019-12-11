Coca Cola 10X330ml

Good
Good quality taste but very bad for you.
No allergenic sweeteners
Like another reviewer, my family member who drinks this is allergic to the sweeteners used, so it is good to be able to get the original recipe at Tesco.
Great price
Great value. Please don't change the price Mr Coca cola man....
thank goodness i can still buy regular coca cola , as i am allergic to the sweeteners that they use . makes very sick and extremely painful headaches .i am sure i am not the only one! so thank you very much .