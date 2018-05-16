By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Santa Maria Roasted Garlic & Pepper Grinder 80G

£ 3.00
£0.38/10g

Product Description

  • Seasoning blend.
  • Roasted garlic combined with pepper is the obvious seasoning blend for anything requiring a touch of garlic. Perfect with grilled red meat, poultry, pasta or in savoury butter.
  • With roasted garlic, pepper, salt and onion
  • Perfect for meat & pasta
  • Freshly ground for better taste
  • Carefully selected spices
  • Pack size: 80g

Information

Ingredients

Garlic, Onion (23%), Mediterranean Salt (22%), Black and White Pepper (15%), Roasted Garlic (7%), Chilli Pepper, Garlic Extract, Chives, Black Pepper Extract

Storage

Store cool and dry.

Produce of

Produced in Sweden

Name and address

  • Santa Maria AB,
  • PO Box 6284,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK10 1YZ,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Consumer contact:
  • 01908 933000
  • feedback@santamariaworld.co.uk
  • Santa Maria AB,
  • PO Box 6284,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK10 1YZ,
  • U.K.
  • www.santamariaworld.co.uk

Net Contents

80g

