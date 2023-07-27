St Ewe Super Eggs Mixed Sized 6 Pack Working closely with an innovative global leader in natural animal health and nutrition, St. Ewe has developed a superior natural feed supplement for their hens, to replace the need for additives and reduce environmental impact. Super Eggs have higher nutritional levels than everyday eggs, and are focused on taste, health, high welfare standards, and well-being, for both hen and human. The nutritional values associated with Super Eggs hold benefits for many including vulnerable groups such as the elderly, pregnant women, and weaning babies.

A well-balanced, healthy diet is infinitely better for you than taking supplements and far easier for your body to absorb and store nutrients, essential for a healthy body and mind! Selenium deficiency is linked with several diseases and a trend toward selenium-enriched foods is emerging. The natural transfer from animals on an enhanced diet to associated products such as eggs, significantly increases human selenium intake. In addition, it is well recognised that DHA Omega-3 holds many health benefits and a serving size of 2 Super Eggs™ provides 65% of your DHA Omega-3 and 45% of your RDI of Selenium. Selenium benefits: • Offers immune system support. • Helps to regulate your thyroid hormone metabolism. • Contributes to antioxidant activity. • Plays an important role in fertility (spermatogenesis). • Strengthens hair follicles and nails, boosting the collagen in skin. DHA Omega-3 benefits: • Contributes to brain health and function, maternal health, and cognitive function in the elderly; helping to slow the onset of Alzheimer’s disease. • DHA Omega-3 helps brain, eye and nerve development, visual health and function and eye health. • Contributes to cardiovascular health: maintenance and promotion of heart health and healthy circulation. • Plays an important part in carbohydrate metabolism and insulin sensitivity. Long-term maintenance of normal blood glucose concentrations All St. Ewe hens are lovingly reared and have been salmonella vaccinated for food safety.

An egg is not just an egg. A Passion for Welfare. An Obsession for Good Food and Nutrition. A Love of Eggs – our little bombs of nutrition! At St. Ewe we believe the chicken does come first and she always will. We look after our girls in the best way possible and in turn they look after the eggs that look after you. We are St. Ewe Free Range Eggs, a multi-award winning, family-run, free-range egg producer, farming for over 40yrs in Cornwall. With family values at our heart and nutrition at our core, we have wholeheartedly dedicated ourselves to producing an egg for everybody. Therefore, we only work with like-minded British family farmers who give the girls the outdoor lifestyle they deserve. Every single St. Ewe hen egg comes from a happy free-ranging bird who has the freedom and plenty of space to forage and roam in clean, fresh air. At night they find their perfect roosting spot where they feel safe and warm. You can see and taste the difference. Hens are amazing animals and can absorb essential nutrients at high rates through their food. The hens' diets are specially developed and balanced with them in mind. When they get the nutrients they need, we do too through their delicious, highly nutritious eggs. The best feed gives the eggs an unmistakably rich taste! As a hen matures, she lays different sized eggs, from small to extra-large and as with everything in nature, sometimes these may be a little 'wonky' meaning they do not meet with our premium grade specifications. We make sure to minimise our waste, so those that cannot be packed, make their way to our pasteuriser to be turned into delicious, pasteurised liquid egg, and the calcium rich shells are spread on our fields to add nutrients back into the soil. Let’s cherish the humble egg! From our family farms to you.

Eggs of different sizes British Lion Quality - The Lion mark is your guarantee that these are quality eggs laid by British hens vaccinated against Salmonella. See: egginfo.co.uk FSC - FSC® Recycled, Packaging made from recycled material, FSC® C101659, www.fsc.org

High welfare DHA Omega-3 - Supports Brain Function Selenium - Immune System Support Great taste 2022 Great British Food Awards 2021: Healthy Boost

DHA Omega-3 - Contributes towards the function of the heart & brain Vitamin D - Supports the upkeep of the muscular and immune systems Selenium - Promotes antioxidant activity, regulates thyroid hormone, supports fertility Folate - Facilitates maternal tissue growth during pregnancy

Number of uses

6 Free-Range

Net Contents

288g