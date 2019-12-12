By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Schmerlings Rosemarie Milk Chocolate 100G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Schmerlings Rosemarie Milk Chocolate 100G
£ 2.70
£0.27/10g

Product Description

  • Praline filled Swiss milk chocolate (50%)
  • Kosher - Kosher for Passover (without lecithin)
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Hazelnuts (14%), Cocoa Mass, Almonds, Vanilla Extract, Minimum Solids in the Chocolate: Cocoa 39%, Milk 20%

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a factory that also uses Soy

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.

Name and address

  • Schmerling AG,
  • Zürich,
  • Switzerland.
  • Maestrani, Swiss® Chocolates Ltd.,
  • CH-9230 Flawil,
  • Switzerland.

Return to

  • www.schmerling.com

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains
Energy 2450 kJ (589 kcal)
Fat 41 g
of which Sat.20 g
Carbohydrates46 g
of which sugars 44 g
Dietary fiber2.6 g
Proteins7.0 g
Salt 0.15 g
Cholesterol 15 mg

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.15
£0.84/kg

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.19
£0.19/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here