Schmerlings Rosemarie Milk Chocolate 100G

Product Description
- Praline filled Swiss milk chocolate (50%)
- Kosher - Kosher for Passover (without lecithin)
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Hazelnuts (14%), Cocoa Mass, Almonds, Vanilla Extract, Minimum Solids in the Chocolate: Cocoa 39%, Milk 20%
Allergy Information
- Produced in a factory that also uses Soy
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place.
Name and address
- Schmerling AG,
- Zürich,
- Switzerland.
- Maestrani, Swiss® Chocolates Ltd.,
- CH-9230 Flawil,
- Switzerland.
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Energy
|2450 kJ (589 kcal)
|Fat
|41 g
|of which Sat.
|20 g
|Carbohydrates
|46 g
|of which sugars
|44 g
|Dietary fiber
|2.6 g
|Proteins
|7.0 g
|Salt
|0.15 g
|Cholesterol
|15 mg
