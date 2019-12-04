Nurofen Cold & Flu Ibuprofen 200Mg Tablets 16 Pack

Product Description
- Cold & Flu Relief 200mg/5mg Tablets 16 Tablets
- Ibuprofen, Phenylephrine
- For Relief from:
- Symptoms of Cold and Flu including:
- Aches and pains, Headache, Fever, Sore throat, Nasal congestion (blocked nose and sinuses)
Information
Ingredients
Each tablet contains 200mg of Ibuprofen and 5mg of Phenylephrine Hydrochloride, See leaflet for full list
Storage
Do not store above 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Speak to a Pharmacist/Doctor Before Taking If You:
- have asthma, diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, had a stroke, liver, heart, kidney or bowel problems
- are a smoker
- are pregnant
- are being prescribed other medicines
- Dosage:
- For oral administration and short-term use only.
- Adults, the elderly and children aged 12 years and over:
- Swallow 2 tablets with water every 8 hours.
- Do not chew the tablets.
- Leave at least 4 hours between doses.
- Do not take more than 6 tablets in any 24 hours.
- Do not give to children under 12 years of age.
- If symptoms persist or worsen, if new symptoms occur, or if the product is required for more than 10 days, consult a doctor.
- Read the enclosed leaflet carefully before use.
Warnings
- DO NOT TAKE IF YOU:
- have ever had a stomach ulcer, perforation or bleeding
- are allergic to ibuprofen (or anything else in this medicine), aspirin or other related painkillers
- are taking other NSAID painkillers, or aspirin with a daily dose above 75mg
- are in the last 3 months of pregnancy
- have an overactive thyroid
- are taking or have taken MAOI's (antidepressants) within 14 days.
- WARNING: Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to.
- KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.
Name and address
- Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Ltd,
- Hull,
- HU8 7DS.
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
16 x Tablets
Safety information
