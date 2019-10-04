Tesco Southern Fried Breaded Chicken Goujons 270G

Not upto expectations
I was given these as a replacement for the southern fried chicken steaks I wanted. I was not impressed with these at all and I would not but these off my own back I'm afraid.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1174kJ / 281kcal
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (62%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Semolina (Wheat), Water, Wheat Protein, Spices, Salt, Maize Flour, Rice Flour, Wheat Starch, Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Yeast, Onion Powder, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Powder, Spice Extracts, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
Oven cook
Instructions: 15-17 mins 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven cook
Instructions: 13-15 mins 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the EU
Pack contains approx. 3 servings
Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
270g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|3 chicken goujons (74g**)
|Energy
|1174kJ / 281kcal
|868kJ / 208kcal
|Fat
|16.6g
|12.3g
|Saturates
|2.5g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|16.0g
|11.8g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|1.6g
|Protein
|16.0g
|11.8g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019