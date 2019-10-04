By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Southern Fried Breaded Chicken Goujons 270G

image 1 of Tesco Southern Fried Breaded Chicken Goujons 270G
£ 2.00
£7.41/kg
3 chicken goujons
  • Energy868kJ 208kcal
    10%
  • Fat12.3g
    18%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1174kJ / 281kcal

Product Description

  • Chopped and shaped chicken breast in a crispy southern fried breadcrumb coating.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • For stress free teatimes rustle up chicken goujons made with 100% chicken breast. Generously coated in seasoned breadcrumbs for a crispy bite and oven cooked in just 15 minutes, these tasty goujons make a quick and easy family favourite. Wrap your goujons in soft Tesco tortillas with salad and zingy salsa or serve them in soft white burger baps with lettuce, tomato and cool mayonnaise. Click the Recipes tab at the top of this page to find inspiration for delicious homemade sides. Expertly selected for freshness and quality.
  • 100% CHICKEN BREAST Generously coated in seasoned breadcrumbs for a crispy bite
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • 100% chicken breast
  • Generously coated in seasoned breadcrumbs for a crispy bite
  • Pack size: 270g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (62%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Semolina (Wheat), Water, Wheat Protein, Spices, Salt, Maize Flour, Rice Flour, Wheat Starch, Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Yeast, Onion Powder, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Powder, Spice Extracts, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Instructions: 15-17 mins 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Instructions: 13-15 mins 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the EU

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 3 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

270g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g3 chicken goujons (74g**)
Energy1174kJ / 281kcal868kJ / 208kcal
Fat16.6g12.3g
Saturates2.5g1.9g
Carbohydrate16.0g11.8g
Sugars1.1g0.8g
Fibre2.1g1.6g
Protein16.0g11.8g
Salt0.9g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Not upto expectations

1 stars

I was given these as a replacement for the southern fried chicken steaks I wanted. I was not impressed with these at all and I would not but these off my own back I'm afraid.

