Tesco Breaded Chicken Goujons 270G

Revolting. Half the inside is air which is probably good as the rest is an old brown grainy mess. If you want chicken, don't buy.
Don’t bother.
Disgusting, the packaging just said chicken breast, it’s mushed up and reshaped, it’s dry, tasteless, and I would not buy it again.
Real Chicken and Tasty too
Real Chicken and really useful size that you can do anything you want with them, they are very tasty and versatile and the breadcrumbs do not overpower the Chicken which is nice, a very handy item to have in your Freezer, especially if you get unexpected guests.