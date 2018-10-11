By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Chicken Pops 250G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Chicken Pops 250G
£ 2.20
£8.80/kg
10 chicken pops
  • Energy761kJ 182kcal
    9%
  • Fat10.7g
    15%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1120kJ / 268kcal

Product Description

  • Chopped and shaped chicken breast in a crispy breadcrumb coating.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • For stress free teatimes rustle up southern fried chicken pops made with 100% chicken breast. Generously coated in seasoned breadcrumbs for a crispy bite. Oven cook in 15 minutes. These tasty pops make a quick and easy family favourite, or a snack with dips and a movie. Serve tasty chicken pops to share with potato wedges, corn on the cob and fresh salad. Click the Recipes tab at the top of this page to find inspiration for delicious homemade sides. Expertly selected for freshness and quality.
  • Generously coated in golden breadcrumb for a crispy texture
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • 100% chicken breast
  • Generously coated in golden breadcrumbs for a crispy texture
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (59%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Semolina (Wheat), Maize Flour, Cornflour, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Paprika, Sugar, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Dextrose.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Oven cook
Instructions: 16-18 mins 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven cook
Instructions: 13-15 mins 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the EU

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 3 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g10 chicken pops (68g**)
Energy1120kJ / 268kcal761kJ / 182kcal
Fat15.8g10.7g
Saturates2.1g1.4g
Carbohydrate16.1g10.9g
Sugars0.8g0.5g
Fibre1.2g0.8g
Protein14.8g10.1g
Salt0.9g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty

5 stars

A must buy every week for my 4 year old Grandson.These are his favourite and when he wants more than you've cooked it doesn't take long to heat more.

Usually bought next

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 400G

£ 1.50
£0.38/100g

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 125G

£ 0.80
£0.64/100g

Tesco 2 Pack Breaded Garlic Chicken Kievs 260G

£ 2.00
£7.70/kg

Eastman's Cooked Ham 125G

£ 0.80
£0.64/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here