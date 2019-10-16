By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Galaxy Cookie Crumble Chocolate Bar 114G

Write a review
image 1 of Galaxy Cookie Crumble Chocolate Bar 114G
£ 1.50
£1.32/100g
6x = 22.8g
  • Energy523kJ 125kcal
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2293kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with cookie pieces (8.0%)
  • Smooth and creamy Galaxy chocolate with delicious pieces of chocolate crumble, lovingly created to melt in your mouth.
  • Choose a less ordinary pleasure, Choose silk.
  • Break, share, and unwind, perfect for sharing with friends and family
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD-D
  • Pack size: 114g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Wheat Flour, Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Palm Fat, Sunflower Oil, Glucose Syrup, Natural Colour (Vegetable Carbon), Salt, Raising Agent (Ammonium Carbonate), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Peanut, Hazelnut, Almond

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 5; Portion size: 22.8g

Importer address

  • GB: Freepost Mars.
  • IRL: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Freepost Mars Consumer Care.
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk
  • www.marsnutrition.co.uk
  • IRL: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

114g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 22.8g (%*)
Energy 2293kJ523kJ (6%)
-550kcal125kcal (6%)
Fat 33.0g7.5g (11%)
of which saturates 20.5g4.7g (24%)
Carbohydrate 56.0g12.8g (5%)
of which sugars 53.2g12.1g (13%)
Protein 6.2g1.4g (3%)
Salt 0.24g0.06g (1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars



Huge fan of all the galaxy chocolates and this one

5 stars

Huge fan of all the galaxy chocolates and this one (just like the rest) is delicious

