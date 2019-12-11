By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Tellicherry Black Peppercorn 100G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Tellicherry Black Peppercorn 100G
£ 3.10
£0.31/10g
1/2 of a teaspoon
  • Energy0kJ 0kcal
    0%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 0kJ / 0kcal

Product Description

  • Whole black peppercorns.
  • *Left on the vine for longer exceptional warmth and spice. An acclaimed pepper variety grown near the Indian port of Tellicherry, left on the vine for longer for exceptional warmth and spice.
  • *Left on the vine for longer exceptional warmth and spice. An acclaimed pepper variety grown near the Indian port of Tellicherry, left on the vine for longer for exceptional warmth and spice.
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produce of India, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a teaspoon (5g)
Energy0kJ / 0kcal0kJ / 0kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Maldon Sea Salt 250G

£ 2.10
£8.40/kg

Tidmans Natural Rock Salt 500G

£ 1.45
£2.90/kg

Schwartz Garlic Granules 50G

£ 1.60
£0.32/10g

Offer

Schwartz Garlic Salt 73G Jar

£ 1.60
£0.22/10g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here