Colgate Cavity Protection Toothpaste 75Ml

Product Description

  • Fights cavities on teeth surface & exposed roots
  • Leaves mouth fresh & clean
  • Strengthens teeth
  • Colgate Cavity Protection contains fluoride to help fight cavities on teeth surface and exposed roots leaving your mouth feeling fresh and clean. Strengthens teeth Cleans teeth thoroughly Great refreshing taste Flouride helps fight cavities in teeth and routes
  • Strengthens teeth
  • Freshens breath
  • Great mint taste freshens breath
  • Unique formula fights cavities on teeth & roots
  • Active fluoride formula, with calcium, strengthens teeth
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Dicalcium Phosphate Dihydrate, Aqua, Glycerin, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Cellulose Gum, Aroma, Sodium Monofluorophosphate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Sodium Saccharin, Sodium Fluoride, Contains: Sodium Fluoride 0.1% w/w (450ppm F¯), Sodium Monofluorophosphate 0.76% w/w (1000ppm F¯)

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for use:
  • Brush Twice Daily. Children of 6 years and younger: use a pea size amount for supervised brushing to minimise swallowing.
  • In case of intake of fluoride from other sources consult a dentist or doctor.

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

Return to

  • Call free: 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.colgate.co.uk

Net Contents

75ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Ok

5 stars

Just prefer the taste.ok

