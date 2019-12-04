By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mountain Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

Product Description

  • Sauvignon Blanc - White South African Wine
  • In South Africa's Western Cape, the best Sauvignon Blanc vineyards are often found on the slopes of the majestic mountains. This is exactly where we found the grapes for this elegant Sauvignon Blanc. Bursting with fresh passion fruit, melon and pineapple aromas balanced by hints of nettle, green grass and flinty minerality. The refreshing acidity matches the fruit and mineral flavours perfectly and make this a wine that will stand up to a variety of dishes from pasta and poultry to early evening drinks with pleasant company. Enjoy slightly chilled.
  • Wine of Western Cape, South Africa
  • Winemaker's selection origin wine
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Intense and refreshing with exotic passion fruit aromas and goosberry flavours are vibrant and tantalising with a soft, well-rounded finish good balanced acidity

Region of Origin

Western Cape

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9

ABV

12.0% vol

Producer

Home of Origin Wine (Pty) Ltd.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Johan Gerber

Country

South Africa

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • The grapes were harvested in the early morning to preserve all the flavours and aromas. After gentle destalking, the grapes are crushed and moved to stainless steel tanks where pre-fermentation maceration takes place for 3 days at 10 degrees Celsius. Standard maceration follows with 2 pump overs and the grapes left to ferment until dry.

History

  • The vines were planted between 2000 and 2004. Choice of cultivar clone and rootstock were well selected in the rich soils that the Western Cape offers. Vines are pruned to deliver well balanced crop and vineyard practices gets managed accordingly. The need for irrigation gets monitored on a weekly basis to ensure the vines never stress during ripening phase

Regional Information

  • A Mediterranean climate dominates the Western Cape with the coastal regions influenced by nearby oceans - The Cold Benguala current (Atlantic ocean) from the South Pole flows along the western coast and the warmer Mozambique current (Indian ocean) follows the South coast.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of South Africa

Name and address

  • Produced & bottled by:
  • Home of Origin Wine,
  • Old Bottelary Road,
  • Koelenhof,
  • 7599 Stellenbosch,
  • South Africa.

Importer address

  • Origin Wine Ltd,
  • OX16 9UX,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Origin Wine Ltd,
  • OX16 9UX,
  • United Kingdom.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

13 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Aweful

1 stars

One of the worst Sauvignon Blancs I have tasted, I ordered 6 x Bottles tried two sips out of one bottle and tipped the rest down the sink, so took the other 5 x bottles back to store for a full refund. DO NOT RECOMMEND!!!

always tastes fresh and fruity never fails to ple

4 stars

always tastes fresh and fruity never fails to please me and usually good offers too

Thought I'd give this one a go....wish I hadn't. I

2 stars

Thought I'd give this one a go....wish I hadn't. It tasted like a flat Pomagne if you remember that flavour! Will not be buying again.

Sauvignon blanc SA Western Cape

4 stars

I spotted this in a review,mand bought 2 cases as it was so cheap. I am not a wine buff , but appreciate good wines, but cannot afford them. FIr more than 50'yeatsbInhavebdrunj "vin ordinaire"'to complement meals. THis wine is pleasent, potable and affordable.o

I really enjoy this wine

5 stars

This is a good tasting wine which I find very enjoyable - an added bonus to get it at a reduced price and delivery was fantastic. Quality and delivery don't get better than this! well done Tesco you are on top.

Good value

4 stars

I read the reviews with interest, especially the very bad one! At the first mouthful, I was not sure, the wine seems quite sharp but it becomes mellower as you drink. Excellent value at this price - would not full price though. Intend to order two cases.

Good taste

4 stars

Enjoyed this wine, clear and good fresh taste would buy again at the right price

I really liked this wine

4 stars

This wine is initially rather sharp but has an after taste that is full of its fruit and leaves that feeling of a glow. I find it best with food but very happy to drink it on its own,slightly chilled.

Good value for money when on offer

4 stars

Nice white a lot better than some of the wines on offer. Well worth the money when reduced.

Better than normal Chardonay

4 stars

Really enjoyed this wine. Some Chardonay's can be a bit too strong and full bodied but this was light and fruity.

