Mountain Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

Aweful
One of the worst Sauvignon Blancs I have tasted, I ordered 6 x Bottles tried two sips out of one bottle and tipped the rest down the sink, so took the other 5 x bottles back to store for a full refund. DO NOT RECOMMEND!!!
always tastes fresh and fruity never fails to please me and usually good offers too
Thought I'd give this one a go....wish I hadn't. It tasted like a flat Pomagne if you remember that flavour! Will not be buying again.
Sauvignon blanc SA Western Cape
I spotted this in a review,mand bought 2 cases as it was so cheap. I am not a wine buff , but appreciate good wines, but cannot afford them. FIr more than 50'yeatsbInhavebdrunj "vin ordinaire"'to complement meals. THis wine is pleasent, potable and affordable.o
I really enjoy this wine
This is a good tasting wine which I find very enjoyable - an added bonus to get it at a reduced price and delivery was fantastic. Quality and delivery don't get better than this! well done Tesco you are on top.
Good value
I read the reviews with interest, especially the very bad one! At the first mouthful, I was not sure, the wine seems quite sharp but it becomes mellower as you drink. Excellent value at this price - would not full price though. Intend to order two cases.
Good taste
Enjoyed this wine, clear and good fresh taste would buy again at the right price
I really liked this wine
This wine is initially rather sharp but has an after taste that is full of its fruit and leaves that feeling of a glow. I find it best with food but very happy to drink it on its own,slightly chilled.
Good value for money when on offer
Nice white a lot better than some of the wines on offer. Well worth the money when reduced.
Better than normal Chardonay
Really enjoyed this wine. Some Chardonay's can be a bit too strong and full bodied but this was light and fruity.