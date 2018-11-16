Dulcolax Tablets 5Mg 60'S

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • 5mg Gastro-Resistant Tablets
  • For the short-term relief from occasional constipation. Dulcolax® Tablets have a special coating that helps ensure the medicine works only where needed.
  • Laxatives do not effect the number of calories absorbed from food. This means they do not help with weight loss.
  • For oral administration.
  • Overnight relief
  • Bisacodyl
  • Effective short-term relief from occasional constipation
  • Relief in 6-12 hrs

Information

Ingredients

Each Gastro-resistant tablet contains 5 mg Bisacodyl, Also contains: Lactose Monohydrate, Maize Starch, Sucrose, Glycerol, Magnesium Stearate, Talc, Acacia, White Beeswax, Shellac, Carnauba Wax, Titanium Dioxide (E171), Yellow Iron Oxide (E172), Methacrylic Acid-Methyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Castor Oil, Macrogol 6000

Storage

Do not store above 25°C.Keep the blisters in the outer carton.

Preparation and Usage

  • Dosage:
  • Adults and children over 10 years: Take one or two tablets daily before bedtime, or as directed by your doctor. If you have not taken Dulcolax® before, start with one tablet and increase to two if necessary. Swallow tablet whole, with water. Children under 10 years: consult your doctor.
  • Please see the enclosed leaflet for further information.

Warnings

  • Caution:
  • If laxatives are needed for more than five days in a row, or if you have a persistent abdominal pain, consult your doctor.
  • Do not take if you have an intestinal obstruction, an inflammatory gastrointestinal disorder, or severe dehydration, or if you are pregnant, planning a pregnancy, or breast-feeding.
  • KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN

Name and address

  • MA holder:
  • Sanofi,
  • One Onslow Street,
  • Guildford,
  • Surrey,
  • GU1 4YS,

Lower age limit

10 Years

Net Contents

60 x Tablets

Safety information

