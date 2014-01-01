By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Fizzy Bubblegum Lances 75G

5(2)Write a review
Tesco Fizzy Bubblegum Lances 75G
£ 0.40
£0.53/100g

Offer

4 lances
  • Energy384kJ 91kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars13.0g
    14%
  • Salt<0.01
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1537kJ / 362kcal

Product Description

  • Bubblegum flavour sweets with a sour sugar coating
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • Pack size: 75g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wheat Flour, Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Dextrin (Wheat), Dextrose, Palm Oil, Flavouring, Fruit And Vegetable Concentrates [Apple, Cherry, Radish, Sweet Potato], Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g4 lances (25g)
Energy1537kJ / 362kcal384kJ / 91kcal
Fat2.2g0.6g
Saturates1.2g0.3g
Carbohydrate82.0g20.5g
Sugars52.0g13.0g
Fibre1.5g0.4g
Protein2.9g0.7g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Not bad

5 stars

Nice my son likes these :) Question is, how many carbs in ONE lace??

I love these, taste like bubblegum bottles without

5 stars

I love these, taste like bubblegum bottles without the gelatine.

Usually bought next

Tesco Strawberry Laces 75G

£ 0.40
£0.53/100g

Offer

Tesco Fizzy Multicolour Sweet Belt 75G

£ 0.40
£0.53/100g

Offer

Tesco Strawberry Pencils 75G

£ 0.40
£0.53/100g

Offer

Tesco Fizzy Cola Lances 75G

£ 0.40
£0.53/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here