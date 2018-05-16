By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Santa Maria Rock Salt Grinder 140G

Santa Maria Rock Salt Grinder 140G
£ 3.00
£21.43/kg

Product Description

  • Rock Salt
  • Our Rock Salt crystals are perfect for grinding over meat, fish and vegetables.
  • Perfect for any dish
  • Pack size: 140g

Information

Ingredients

Rock Salt

Storage

Store cool and dry.

Produce of

Produced in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Add to casseroles, soups and sauces for a natural taste.

Name and address

  • Santa Maria AB,
  • PO Box 6284,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK10 1YZ.

Return to

  • Santa Maria AB,
  • PO Box 6284,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK10 1YZ.
  • www.santamariaworld.co.uk
  • Consumer contact:
  • 01908 933000
  • feedback@santamariaworld.co.uk

Net Contents

140g

