Santa Maria Tellicherry Black Pepper Grinder 70G

Santa Maria Tellicherry Black Pepper Grinder 70G
£ 3.00
£0.43/10g

Product Description

  • Black pepper.
  • Tellicherry Garbled Special Extra Bold is the name of the finest black pepper. It comes from the Tellicherry region in Kerala, India. The berries have a wonderfully fruity and aromatic strength. Add a touch of perfection to your favourite dishes.
  • From Kerala, India
  • Pure black pepper of premium quality
  • Freshly ground for better taste
  • Carefully selected spices
  • Pack size: 70G

Information

Ingredients

Black Pepper (Tellicherry Garbled Special Extra Bold)

Storage

Store cool and dry.

Produce of

Packed in Sweden

Name and address

  • Santa Maria AB,
  • PO Box 6284,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK10 1YZ,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Consumer contact:
  • 01908 933000
  • feedback@santamariaworld.co.uk
  • Santa Maria AB,
  • PO Box 6284,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK10 1YZ,
  • U.K.
  • www.santamariaworld.co.uk

Net Contents

70g

