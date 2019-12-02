By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Chicken Madeira & Mushroom Rice 450G

image 1 of Tesco Finest Chicken Madeira & Mushroom Rice 450G
£ 3.50
£7.78/kg

Each pack
  • Energy2399kJ 571kcal
    29%
  • Fat19.3g
    28%
  • Saturates7.0g
    35%
  • Sugars4.6g
    5%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 575kJ / 137kcal

Product Description

  • Marinated chicken in a cream and Madeira wine sauce with long grain and red rice topped with mushrooms.
  • Herb marinated chicken breast in a rich Madeira & cream sauce, with roasted chestnut mushrooms. The Maderia our expert use in this sauce comes from a family business in Funchal. It's full of the wine's traditional sweet, fruity flavours, which are enhanced by silky mascarpone and cream. Long grain and red rice, with roasted mushrooms and onions, bring out the nuttiness in the sauce.
  Herb marinated chicken breast in a rich Madeira & cream sauce, with roasted chestnut mushrooms. The Maderia our expert use in this sauce comes from a family business in Funchal. It's full of the wine's traditional sweet, fruity flavours, which are enhanced by silky mascarpone and cream. Long grain and red rice, with roasted mushrooms and onions, bring out the nuttiness in the sauce.
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Cooked Rice, Chicken (26%), Single Cream (Milk), Onion, White Mushroom, Chestnut Mushroom, Madeira Wine (2.5%), White Wine, Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Portobello Mushrooms, Chicken Extract, Cornflour, Butter (Milk), Herbs, Garlic Purée, Salt, Chicken Fat, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Vegetable Juices (Carrot, Mushroom, Onion), Sugar, Water, Black Pepper, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Antioxidant (Extracts of Rosemary).

Cooked Rice contains: Water, Long Grain Rice, Red Rice, Chicken Extract, Chicken Fat, Vegetable Juices (Carrot, Mushroom, Onion), Sugar, Black Pepper, Salt, Antioxidant (Extracts of Rosemary).


 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Not suitable for oven heating.

Microwave

Instructions: From chilled: 800W/900W 8 mins / 7 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power for 5 minutes (800W)/(900W)
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat on full power for another 3 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy575kJ / 137kcal2399kJ / 571kcal
Fat4.6g19.3g
Saturates1.7g7.0g
Carbohydrate13.4g55.9g
Sugars1.1g4.6g
Fibre1.2g5.0g
Protein9.8g40.9g
Salt0.3g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 450g packg typically weighs 417g.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Very tasty!

5 stars

Very, very good. An enjoyable meal. Very tasty. Will buy again.

Great night in Meal for 1

5 stars

I tried this for the first time last Sunday and it is amazing, lots of flavor from the Madeira sauce nice sized chicken breast, I served mine with Tesco Frozen Green Beans (Microwaved after cooking this) and it made for a lovely meal. I will be buying this every week. P.

A wonderful meal,easy to cook, and a must for me!

5 stars

This is my favorite meal of all your finest meals. Plenty of chicken which is lovely and the rice etc is wonderful. I find it hard NOT to have it every night!

Great taste and great value

5 stars

This is one of the BEST ready meals I've ever eaten.

PERFECTION!

5 stars

The most delicious chicken meal I've ever eaten! Perfect! But, now my Tesco Local has stopped selling it and it looks like it might be discontinued. Can't find any replacement from any supermarket. 😢

Delicious - so good you could serve this up as your own and no-one would know!

5 stars

A quick and easy ready meal that tastes really good

