Tesco Finest Pulled Beef & Sweet Onion Mash 450G

Love it
The only tesco readymeal i like.. Hell love.. Absolutely gutted my local tesco doesn't stock it any more i love this dish!! I need to bulk buy!
Too peppery by far.
Beef delicious but mash far too peppery - spoilt whole dish and couldn't eat.
Like very much
I just can't get enough of this
The best ready meal in the world!
Really nice
Having recently slated the Smoked Haddock Risotto I tried the Pulled Beef and Mash. It was lovely - tasty and flavorsome, with a good portion of mash. The beef was mouthwatering but as with the Risotto, the amount of beef (or fish re the risotto) couldn't be described as a normal adult portion size.
Nope
Tiny bit of meat, overpowering spicy sauce. Potato was fine but won't be buying again, left a nasty taste in my mouth.
Delicious!
I buy this regularly as it is very tasty and filling. Only a few minutes in the microwave at the end of a busy day....
Great taste
A maz ing
Never stop making this