By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Pulled Beef & Sweet Onion Mash 450G

4.5(10)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Pulled Beef & Sweet Onion Mash 450G
£ 3.50
£7.78/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2212kJ 526kcal
    26%
  • Fat18.6g
    27%
  • Saturates9.4g
    47%
  • Sugars19.2g
    21%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 595kJ / 142kcal

Product Description

  • Pulled beef in Bourbon gravy served with cream cheese mashed potato and onion.
  • Slow cooked, pulled beef in a smoky bourbon barbecue flavour sauce, with buttery mash and crisp fried onions. A rich, intense dish is inspired by flavours of southern America. The sweet sauce is made by reducing muscovado sugar, blossom honey and red wine vinegar, with a dash of bourbon whiskey for authentic smoky depth. Served with buttery, cheesy Maris Piper mash and a scattering of crispy fried onions.
  • Slow cooked, pulled beef in a smoky bourbon barbecue flavour sauce, with buttery mash and crisp fried onions
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (43%), Beef (30%), Single Cream (Milk), Water, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Dark Muscovado Sugar, Cornflour, Onion, Butter (Milk), Beef Extract, Honey, Red Wine Vinegar, Bourbon Whiskey (0.9%), Sugar, Tomato Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Beef Gelatine, Garlic Purée, Palm Oil, Smoked Paprika, Black Mustard Seed, Salt, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Onion Concentrate, Black Pepper, Caramelised Sugar, Smoked Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Mustard Powder, Cumin, Chilli Powder, Clove, Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Not suitable for oven heating

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not Suitable for heating from Frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 8 / 7 mins
Heat on full power for 5 minutes.
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat on full power for a further 3 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove sleeve and pierce film lid several times
  • allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (372g**)
Energy595kJ / 142kcal2212kJ / 526kcal
Fat5.0g18.6g
Saturates2.5g9.4g
Carbohydrate15.2g56.4g
Sugars5.2g19.2g
Fibre1.2g4.4g
Protein8.4g31.1g
Salt0.3g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 450g typically weighs 372g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Love it

5 stars

The only tesco readymeal i like.. Hell love.. Absolutely gutted my local tesco doesn't stock it any more i love this dish!! I need to bulk buy!

Too peppery by far.

3 stars

Beef delicious but mash far too peppery - spoilt whole dish and couldn't eat.

Like very much

5 stars

Like very much

I just can't get enough of this

5 stars

I just can't get enough of this

The best ready meal in the world!

5 stars

The best ready meal in the world!

Really nice

4 stars

Having recently slated the Smoked Haddock Risotto I tried the Pulled Beef and Mash. It was lovely - tasty and flavorsome, with a good portion of mash. The beef was mouthwatering but as with the Risotto, the amount of beef (or fish re the risotto) couldn't be described as a normal adult portion size.

Nope

1 stars

Tiny bit of meat, overpowering spicy sauce. Potato was fine but won't be buying again, left a nasty taste in my mouth.

Delicious!

5 stars

I buy this regularly as it is very tasty and filling. Only a few minutes in the microwave at the end of a busy day....

Great taste

5 stars

Great taste

A maz ing

5 stars

Never stop making this

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Beef Stroganoff & Rice 450G

£ 3.50
£7.78/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest Sausage & Mash 500G

£ 3.50
£7.00/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest Mac & Cheese 400G

£ 3.50
£8.75/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest Fish Pie 400G

£ 3.50
£8.75/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here