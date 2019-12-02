By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Beef Stroganoff With Rice 450G

Product Description

  • Marinated beef in a cream, mushroom, white wine and brandy sauce with long grain and wild rice.
  • Slow cooked beef in a classic cream sauce made with paprika and French brandy. Braising our beef for more than 3 hours makes it meltingly tender and exactly the right texture for a classic stroganoff sauce. Our experts use smoky paprika, single cream and crème fraîche to create a fresh flavour, with a generous splash of oak barrel matured French brandy for richness and depth. Nutty rice and roasted mushrooms round out the dish.
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice, Beef (31%), Single Cream (Milk) (9%), Mushroom (6%), Onion, Whole Milk, White Wine, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Brandy, Butter (Milk), Garlic Purée, Beef Extract, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Tomato Purée, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Beef Gelatine, Mustard Flour, Onion Concentrate, Brown Mustard Flour, Mustard Bran, Yeast Extract, Flavouring, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Colour (Plain Caramel), Mushroom Powder, Sunflower Oil, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Turmeric, Pimento, Clove.

Cooked Rice contains: Water, Long Grain Rice, Wild Rice.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for heating from frozen. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Not suitable for oven heating.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/900W 5½ mins / 5mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy658kJ / 156kcal2788kJ / 663kcal
Fat5.4g22.8g
Saturates2.2g9.5g
Carbohydrate16.8g71.2g
Sugars0.9g3.9g
Fibre1.3g5.4g
Protein9.6g40.7g
Salt0.3g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 450g typically weighs 424g.--

Big disappointment

1 stars

This I found very hard to eat, didn't taste anything like Stroganoff. other meals have been nice. This is one of my favorites and it was a big let down, they had sent 2 as one was a replacement for a meal they didn't have so one went in the bin. (Dreadful Managers must try this )

Cheap and skimpy

1 stars

Bland, unimaginative, extremely skimpy portion especially of rice. Left hungry and thoroughly dissatisfied!

Just beware and read reviews first.

1 stars

This used to be excellent with thin strips of tender beef and mushroom in a tasty sauce.Now containing a few thick pieces of tough gristle.The sauce has lost its flavour and the whole meal is so bad it should not be sold under any label never mind being purported as "Finest".

Tastes nothing like Stroganoff

1 stars

I hated the wild rice and the Stroganoff tasted nothing like any Stroganoff I've ever made or tasted! Disgusting:-(

What happened to the beef strips? just one lump o

2 stars

What happened to the beef strips? just one lump of beef and gristle which I had to cut up with cooking scissors well disappointed.

Not worth buying

2 stars

Thought I would try this again after not having it for several months and it was very disappointing. Beef was tough & just did not taste nice. About 50% went in the bin as it was inedible. I remember the sauce used to have a much better flavour as well. On a more positive note, the rice was good but overall it was a waste of money. Not enjoyable at all.

Inedible, poor quality beef

1 stars

The beef was inedible, all gristle, absolutely disgusting, very disappointed.

Inedible

1 stars

Every piece of meat was completely inedible and the sauce tasted nothing like any stroganoff sauce I have ever had. I don’t normally write reviews but felt this required one.

Stroganoff disappointment!!

2 stars

I have been buying this product for a few years and have always thoroughly enjoyed it.....but the pack I have just eaten was not up to usual standard. Have you changed butchers recently?.....or is it cutbacks? The beef in this meal was chewy.....nothing like the beef in previous meals which did fall apart Would appreciate your comments

Disappointing

2 stars

The beef was poor quality although it was lean. It was all stuck together in a clump and tasted of nothing. The sauce was passable but there was nothing ‘finest’ about it. Never again.

