Tesco Finest Beef Stroganoff With Rice 450G

Big disappointment
This I found very hard to eat, didn't taste anything like Stroganoff. other meals have been nice. This is one of my favorites and it was a big let down, they had sent 2 as one was a replacement for a meal they didn't have so one went in the bin. (Dreadful Managers must try this )
Cheap and skimpy
Bland, unimaginative, extremely skimpy portion especially of rice. Left hungry and thoroughly dissatisfied!
Just beware and read reviews first.
This used to be excellent with thin strips of tender beef and mushroom in a tasty sauce.Now containing a few thick pieces of tough gristle.The sauce has lost its flavour and the whole meal is so bad it should not be sold under any label never mind being purported as "Finest".
Tastes nothing like Stroganoff
I hated the wild rice and the Stroganoff tasted nothing like any Stroganoff I've ever made or tasted! Disgusting:-(
What happened to the beef strips? just one lump o
What happened to the beef strips? just one lump of beef and gristle which I had to cut up with cooking scissors well disappointed.
Not worth buying
Thought I would try this again after not having it for several months and it was very disappointing. Beef was tough & just did not taste nice. About 50% went in the bin as it was inedible. I remember the sauce used to have a much better flavour as well. On a more positive note, the rice was good but overall it was a waste of money. Not enjoyable at all.
Inedible, poor quality beef
The beef was inedible, all gristle, absolutely disgusting, very disappointed.
Inedible
Every piece of meat was completely inedible and the sauce tasted nothing like any stroganoff sauce I have ever had. I don’t normally write reviews but felt this required one.
Stroganoff disappointment!!
I have been buying this product for a few years and have always thoroughly enjoyed it.....but the pack I have just eaten was not up to usual standard. Have you changed butchers recently?.....or is it cutbacks? The beef in this meal was chewy.....nothing like the beef in previous meals which did fall apart Would appreciate your comments
Disappointing
The beef was poor quality although it was lean. It was all stuck together in a clump and tasted of nothing. The sauce was passable but there was nothing ‘finest’ about it. Never again.