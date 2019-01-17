By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Steak Diane 450G

3(4)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Steak Diane 450G
£ 6.00
£13.34/kg
½ of a pack
  • Energy1397kJ 335kcal
    17%
  • Fat19.4g
    28%
  • Saturates11.7g
    59%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 678kJ / 162kcal

Product Description

  • Marinated beef in a cream, white wine and brandy sauce topped with mushrooms.
  • At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using beef from farms operating to these standards. For more information, please visit our website at realfood.tesco.com. www.tesco.com/finest
  • Tender, slow cooked beef in a classic sauce of cream, mushrooms, aged French brandy and white wine. Our British beef steak is slow cooked for three and a half hours until meltingly tender, served with a classic Diane sauce.
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (45%), Double Cream (Milk), Mushroom, White Wine, Red Wine, Cornflour, Onion, Brandy (1.5%), Beef Extract, Garlic Purée, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Black Mustard Seed, Sugar, Tomato Purée, Beef Gelatine, Onion Concentrate, Spirit Vinegar, Black Pepper, Thyme, Porcini Mushroom Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Not suitable for microwave heating.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 30-35 mins
Stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

Contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy678kJ / 162kcal1397kJ / 335kcal
Fat9.4g19.4g
Saturates5.7g11.7g
Carbohydrate3.8g7.8g
Sugars0.9g1.9g
Fibre0.6g1.3g
Protein15.4g31.7g
Salt0.5g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 450g typically weighs 412g.--

4 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Where is the beef?

2 stars

Hardly enough for one, never for 2 people. Nice sauce but the one I bought had 4 small pieces of beef and very little mushrooms, if it weighed 450g must have been 3/4 sauce and the rest beef and mushrooms. Will not buy again.

Not suitable to freeze turns to mush

5 stars

Not suitable to freeze turns to mush

Steak tough and inedible.

1 stars

We used to buy these and they were excellent with very tender steak. Then recently we had one with very tough steak. We have just tried another one. The steak was so tough that it was completely inedible. It will be a very long time before we try it again.

i used to like this but recently there is very lit

3 stars

i used to like this but recently there is very little meat and is mostly the sauce

