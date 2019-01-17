Tesco Finest Steak Diane 450G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.

Important

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Not suitable for microwave heating.



Oven cook

Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 30-35 mins

Stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.



Oven cook

Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 20-25 mins

Stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.

