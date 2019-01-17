Tesco Finest Steak Diane 450G

Where is the beef?
Hardly enough for one, never for 2 people. Nice sauce but the one I bought had 4 small pieces of beef and very little mushrooms, if it weighed 450g must have been 3/4 sauce and the rest beef and mushrooms. Will not buy again.
Not suitable to freeze turns to mush
Steak tough and inedible.
We used to buy these and they were excellent with very tender steak. Then recently we had one with very tough steak. We have just tried another one. The steak was so tough that it was completely inedible. It will be a very long time before we try it again.
i used to like this but recently there is very little meat and is mostly the sauce