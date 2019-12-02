By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Shepherds Pie 400G

2(7)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Shepherds Pie 400G
£ 3.50
£8.75/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1781kJ 424kcal
    21%
  • Fat15.2g
    22%
  • Saturates7.5g
    38%
  • Sugars6.2g
    7%
  • Salt2.2g
    37%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 457kJ / 109kcal

Product Description

  • Minced lamb in a lamb gravy topped with mashed potato and a ciabatta herb breadcrumb.
  • Tender lamb simmered with fresh vegetables, red wine & redcurrant jelly for a rich, full flavoured dish. Our Shepherd's pie is made with tender lamb, simmered with fresh vegetables, red wine and redcurrant jelly. Light fluffy mash, enriched with cream and butter, is topped with a seasoned parsley crumb to give a crispy finish.
  • Tender lamb simmered with fresh vegetables, red wine & redcurrant jelly for a rich, full flavoured dish. Our Shepherd's pie is made with tender lamb, simmered with fresh vegetables, red wine and redcurrant jelly. Light fluffy mash, enriched with cream and butter, is topped with a seasoned parsley crumb to give a crispy finish.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Mashed Potato [Potato, Single Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Salt, Pepper], Lamb (30%), Lamb Fat, Wheat Flour, Onion, Red Wine, Water, Carrot, Lamb Extract, Celery, Leek, Cornflour, Tomato Purée, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Garlic Purée, Bread Crumb [Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Salt], Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Caramelised Sugar, Redcurrant Juice, Spirit Vinegar, Parsley, Onion Extract, Rosemary, Molasses, Onion Purée, Black Pepper, Tamarind Paste, Ginger Purée, Thyme, Yeast, Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Caramel Syrup, Paprika, Preservative (Acetic Acid), Clove, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Garlic Extract, Gelling Agent (Pectin).

Wheat Flour Contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Remove sleeve and film lid. From chilled: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 30-35 mins Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 50-55 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using lamb from the U.K. or New Zealand

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Foil. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (390g**)
Energy457kJ / 109kcal1781kJ / 424kcal
Fat3.9g15.2g
Saturates1.9g7.5g
Carbohydrate12.1g47.1g
Sugars1.6g6.2g
Fibre1.1g4.2g
Protein5.8g22.6g
Salt0.6g2.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 400g typically weighs 390g.--

7 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

too much salt

1 stars

Way too much salt

Not awful but would be better with more meat and l

3 stars

Not awful but would be better with more meat and less herbs which gave it a taste unlike shepherds pie.

Very poor quality, bad value

1 stars

Couldn't be more disappointed thatTesco would sell a product with such a misleading description. Chose Tesco Finest range because I really wanted to enjoy a favourite "comfort food" meal after having been ill. Sadly what turned up was a disproportionately large amount of potato, with the thinnest smear of something like gravy that hadn't been properly mixed underneath it. No way could the meal have been identified as shepherd' pie, there was not the slightest taste of lamb - hardly surprising in view of the minuscule amount of meat. Very poor value, unexpected shock as it was in Finest range, it will certainly make me think carefully about buying anything else from there. That product doesn't come anywhere near your usual standard, definitely needs some quality control.

You need a soup spoon to eat this with.

1 stars

Having read the list of ingredients I felt sure that I would like this, and was looking forward to eating it as I have not had Shepherd's Pie in a long while. How disappointed I was. There was some flavour but nothing like anticipated because of list of ingredients BUT worst of all, it was like eating pap, baby food, mush. Suitable only for people without teeth. The mash was so wet it was unbelievable. The mince so finely minced, more like pepper grinds in size than mince. As for vegetables none were to be seen. Having eaten the entire pie I was still left hungry as more mash than anything. Will definitely NOT be buying again. No wonder we are all getting fat eating empty calories and food that does not satisfy.

Should be renamed Finest Potato Pie

1 stars

Good luck finding anything but the slightest hint of meat.

Super

5 stars

Good meal0

This used to be a good shepherd's pie. My latest p

2 stars

This used to be a good shepherd's pie. My latest purchase was a total disappointment due to the new addition of sage and onion scattered over the potato topping. Eating the potato and meat together I found that the herbs completely masked the taste of the lamb. I was unable to finish the meal and will not be re-ordering this dish.

