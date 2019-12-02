Tesco Finest Shepherds Pie 400G

too much salt
Way too much salt
Not awful but would be better with more meat and l
Not awful but would be better with more meat and less herbs which gave it a taste unlike shepherds pie.
Very poor quality, bad value
Couldn't be more disappointed thatTesco would sell a product with such a misleading description. Chose Tesco Finest range because I really wanted to enjoy a favourite "comfort food" meal after having been ill. Sadly what turned up was a disproportionately large amount of potato, with the thinnest smear of something like gravy that hadn't been properly mixed underneath it. No way could the meal have been identified as shepherd' pie, there was not the slightest taste of lamb - hardly surprising in view of the minuscule amount of meat. Very poor value, unexpected shock as it was in Finest range, it will certainly make me think carefully about buying anything else from there. That product doesn't come anywhere near your usual standard, definitely needs some quality control.
You need a soup spoon to eat this with.
Having read the list of ingredients I felt sure that I would like this, and was looking forward to eating it as I have not had Shepherd's Pie in a long while. How disappointed I was. There was some flavour but nothing like anticipated because of list of ingredients BUT worst of all, it was like eating pap, baby food, mush. Suitable only for people without teeth. The mash was so wet it was unbelievable. The mince so finely minced, more like pepper grinds in size than mince. As for vegetables none were to be seen. Having eaten the entire pie I was still left hungry as more mash than anything. Will definitely NOT be buying again. No wonder we are all getting fat eating empty calories and food that does not satisfy.
Should be renamed Finest Potato Pie
Good luck finding anything but the slightest hint of meat.
Super
Good meal0
This used to be a good shepherd's pie. My latest p
This used to be a good shepherd's pie. My latest purchase was a total disappointment due to the new addition of sage and onion scattered over the potato topping. Eating the potato and meat together I found that the herbs completely masked the taste of the lamb. I was unable to finish the meal and will not be re-ordering this dish.