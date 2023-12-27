Rimmel Glam' Eyes High Definition Eye Shadow Brixton Brown 5 shade palette Lasts up to 8hrs Smudge & fade-proof

Want the London Look? Rimmel London Glam'Eyes five pan HD eyeshadow palette is multi-reflective pigments eyeshadows for colour that looks an elegant under any light. Velvety, creamy formula blends effortlessly. Use dry for a subtle or luminous look, use wet for even greater colour impact. Wears up to 10 hours. Live the London look.

Five-shade eye shadow palette Brixton Brow is a mixture of browns, a copper red, and a shimmery champagne shade Glides on smoothly and it's easy to blend Apply dry or wet Smudge-, crease- and fade-proof

Pack size: 3.8G

Ingredients

Mica, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Dimethicone, Talc, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Octyldodecyl Stearoyl Stearate, Nylon-12, Glyceryl Stearate, Magnesium Aluminum Silicate, Methylparaben, Phenoxyethanol, Propylparaben, Xanthan Gum, Tin Oxide, [May contain/+/-: Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Ultramarines (CI 77007), D&C Black No. 2 (CI 77266), Carmine (CI 75470), FD&C Blue No. 1 Aluminum Lake (CI 42090), Ferric Ferrocyanide (CI 77510)]

Net Contents

3.8g

Preparation and Usage