Rimmel Glam' Eyes High Definition Eye Shadow Golden Eye

£7.00

£18.42/10g

Rimmel Glam' Eyes High Definition Eye Shadow Golden Eye5 shade paletteLasts up to 8hrsSmudge & fade-proof
Want the London Look? Rimmel London Glam'Eyes five pan HD eyeshadow palette is multi-reflective pigments eyeshadows for colour that looks an elegant under any light. Velvety, creamy formula blends effortlessly. Use dry for a subtle or luminous look, use wet for even greater colour impact. Wears up to 10 hours. Live the London look.
Five-shade eye shadow paletteGolden Eye is a mixture of silvers, a black, and a golden shadeGlides on smoothly and it's easy to blendApply dry or wetSmudge-, crease- and fade-proof
Pack size: 3.8G

Ingredients

Mica, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Dimethicone, Talc, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Octyldodecyl Stearoyl Stearate, Nylon-12, Glyceryl Stearate, Magnesium Aluminum Silicate, Methylparaben, Phenoxyethanol, Propylparaben, Xanthan Gum, Tin Oxide, [May contain/+/-: Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Ultramarines (CI 77007), D&C Black No. 2 (CI 77266), Carmine (CI 75470), FD&C Blue No. 1 Aluminum Lake (CI 42090), Ferric Ferrocyanide (CI 77510)]

Net Contents

3.8g

Preparation and Usage

Sweep colour across your eyelids! Eyeshadow ready? Follow these easy steps…Step 1: Use the palette to define your crease by sweeping a darker tone of shadow in the crease of the eyeStep 2: Blend well across your eyelid by adding depth and dimensionStep 3: Play around with the colours smoothing out any hard linesStep 4: Go for a subtle, bold or smokey effect! Then pop on your favourite liner!

