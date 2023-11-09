We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
image 1 of Rimmel Moisture Renew Lipstick Fancy
image 1 of Rimmel Moisture Renew Lipstick Fancyimage 2 of Rimmel Moisture Renew Lipstick Fancyimage 3 of Rimmel Moisture Renew Lipstick Fancy

Rimmel Moisture Renew Lipstick Fancy

4.7(988)
Write a review

£7.00

£17.50/10g

Rimmel Moisture Renew Lipstick Fancy'Fancy' colourHydrates lips with vitamins A, C & ESPF 20 protection
Want the London look? Get ready to pamper your pout. Moisture Renew lipstick from Rimmel London drenches lips in a burst of intense colour infused with creamy moisture for utmost shine. The moisturising qualities come from a formula enriched with Vitamins A, C and E, Rimmel London Moisture Renew gives lips a hydrated, cared for feel, day after day. SPF provides extra protection. When you want a natural my lips but better look, choose Moisture Renew lipstick, ideal for everyday wear. Apply the lipstick directly. Soft textured Moisture Renew lipstick glides on smoothly for a rich, glossy finish. The ultra-creamy soft texture moisturises with no compromise on colour! Live the London Look
A brilliant burst of rich, pure colour infused with creamy moistureUltra-creamy, soft texture for a rich, luscious finishMoisturises and cares for lips with Vitamins A, C and EPure pigments deliver bright, fresh, intense colour
Pack size: 4G

Ingredients

Diisopropyl Dimer Dilinoleate, Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Di-PPG-3 Myristyl Ether Adipate, Polyethylene, Tridecyl Trimellitate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Punica Granatum Sterols, C15-19 Alkane, Silica, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Microcrystalline Wax, Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate, Ozokerite, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Caprylyl Glycol, Parfum/Fragrance, Tribehenin, Tocopherol, Behenyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Linalool, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Pentaerythrityl Tetraisostearate, Palmitic Acid, Stearic Acid, C12-16 Alcohols, Sorbitan Isostearate, Hydroxycitronellal, Hexyl Cinnamal, Lecithin, Retinyl Palmitate, Tin Oxide, BHT, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Cinnamyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Butylene Glycol, Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Chondroitin Sulfate, Atelocollagen, Hexylene Glycol, Sodium Hyaluronate, [May contain+/-: Mica, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), D&C Red No. 7 Calcium Lake (CI 15850), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), D&C Red No. 6 Barium Lake (CI 15850), FD&C Yellow No. 5 Aluminum Lake (CI 19140), FD&C Yellow No. 6 Aluminum Lake (CI 15985), Iron Oxides (CI 77499), Carmine (CI 75470)]

Net Contents

4g

Preparation and Usage

Want the perfect pout? Follow these easy steps:Step 1: Trace and define your natural lip line with a lip liner.Step 2: Apply your shade of Moisture Renew Lipstick straight from the bullet for rich, lustrous colour.

View all Lips

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here