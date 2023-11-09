Rimmel Moisture Renew Lipstick Fancy 'Fancy' colour Hydrates lips with vitamins A, C & E SPF 20 protection

Want the London look? Get ready to pamper your pout. Moisture Renew lipstick from Rimmel London drenches lips in a burst of intense colour infused with creamy moisture for utmost shine. The moisturising qualities come from a formula enriched with Vitamins A, C and E, Rimmel London Moisture Renew gives lips a hydrated, cared for feel, day after day. SPF provides extra protection. When you want a natural my lips but better look, choose Moisture Renew lipstick, ideal for everyday wear. Apply the lipstick directly. Soft textured Moisture Renew lipstick glides on smoothly for a rich, glossy finish. The ultra-creamy soft texture moisturises with no compromise on colour! Live the London Look

A brilliant burst of rich, pure colour infused with creamy moisture Ultra-creamy, soft texture for a rich, luscious finish Moisturises and cares for lips with Vitamins A, C and E Pure pigments deliver bright, fresh, intense colour

Pack size: 4G

Ingredients

Diisopropyl Dimer Dilinoleate, Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Di-PPG-3 Myristyl Ether Adipate, Polyethylene, Tridecyl Trimellitate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Punica Granatum Sterols, C15-19 Alkane, Silica, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Microcrystalline Wax, Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate, Ozokerite, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Caprylyl Glycol, Parfum/Fragrance, Tribehenin, Tocopherol, Behenyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Linalool, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Pentaerythrityl Tetraisostearate, Palmitic Acid, Stearic Acid, C12-16 Alcohols, Sorbitan Isostearate, Hydroxycitronellal, Hexyl Cinnamal, Lecithin, Retinyl Palmitate, Tin Oxide, BHT, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Cinnamyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Butylene Glycol, Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Chondroitin Sulfate, Atelocollagen, Hexylene Glycol, Sodium Hyaluronate, [May contain+/-: Mica, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), D&C Red No. 7 Calcium Lake (CI 15850), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), D&C Red No. 6 Barium Lake (CI 15850), FD&C Yellow No. 5 Aluminum Lake (CI 19140), FD&C Yellow No. 6 Aluminum Lake (CI 15985), Iron Oxides (CI 77499), Carmine (CI 75470)]

