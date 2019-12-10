By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lambs Spiced Rum 70Cl

5(3)Write a review
Product Description

  • Spiced Rum
  • In 1849, a young wines and spirit entrepreneur called Alfred Lamb travelled the globe to blend no fewer than 18 superior rums from Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad and Guyana with natural botanicals and spices. The result was Lamb's Spiced Rum - hot and bright with a zesty tang. Your traditional vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg flavours are there standing proud and are enhanced by toasted fruit notes and hints of lavender. Rounded and creamy, the intense spice ensures this Lamb's Spiced Rum offering is memorable and delectable. It is a rum spirit best drunk both neat over ice or in a long drink.
  • Alfred Lamb has been the purveyor of the smoothest, finest rums since 1849. At a time where others crudely squeezed sugar beets to make their rum, Alfred fought to define his rum as the spirit distilled from pure sugar cane, venturing across the Caribbean Sea to identify the perfect rum bases. Legend has it that Alfred used a specific bottle shape for his rum so that it wouldn't roll off his ship's table during his rough, courageous voyages. We still use this distinctive bottle today for Alfred Lamb's genuine Demerara rum.
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Aroma: Sweet vanilla and Demerara sugar. Taste: Well balanced with sweet vanilla and hints of caramel. Finish: Warm, lingering flavour.

Alcohol Units

21

ABV

30% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Bottled in UK

Name and address

  • Bottled in:
  • Pernod Ricard UK Ltd.,
  • Chiswick Park,
  • W4 5AN.

Return to

  • Pernod Ricard UK Ltd.,
  • Chiswick Park,
  • W4 5AN.
  • www.LambsRum.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Great tasting and good value.

5 stars

Absolutely gorgeous can’t recommend enough

5 stars

Great Spiced Rum!

5 stars

My favourite everyday Spiced Rum, affordable and delicious.

