By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Old El Paso Super Soft Flour Tortillas Whole Wheat 8Pk 326G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Old El Paso Super Soft Flour Tortillas Whole Wheat 8Pk 326G
£ 1.70
£0.52/100g

Offer

Each tortilla (41g) as sold contains:
  • Energy503 kJ 119 kcal
    6%
  • Fat2.4 g
    3%
  • Saturates0.4 g
    2%
  • Sugars0.9 g
    1%
  • Salt0.43 g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1233 kJ/293 kcal

Product Description

  • 8 Whole Wheat Tortillas.
  • For up-to-date product information, news and recipes, you can follow us on:
  • Facebook /oldelpasouk, Twitter @oldelpasouk, Instagram @oldelpasouk
  • Make any dinner a Mexican meal with Old El Paso Tortillas and Stand 'N' Stuff wraps
  • Perfectly rollable and delicious- our range of Mexican tortilla wraps are great for Fajitas, Burritos and Enchiladas
  • Try our Stand 'N' Stuff Flour Tortillas, they are perfect for holding all your delicious Mexican filings to create the perfect Fajita or Burrito!
  • Whole Wheat tortillas have been a staple in Mexican cooking for generations. Our tortillas are inspired by the vibrant streets of Mexico, made from fresh pressed dough balls and oven baked until soft and toasty. They have a deliciously rustic flavour and are perfect for sizzling fajitas or tangy burritos. Forget the knives and forks... simply roll and enjoy!
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Preservative free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 326g

Information

Ingredients

Whole Wheat Flour (68%), Water, Stabiliser (Glycerol), Sunflower Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Dextrose, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Diphosphates), Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, close pack, refrigerate and consume within 3 days. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze immediately and use within 3 months. Defrost thoroughly before use.

Produce of

Made in Spain

Number of uses

Contains 8 portions

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • For any queries or advice on our products, you can contact us on:
  • 0800 591 223 (UK) / 1800 535 115 (ROI)
  • @www.oldelpaso.co.uk
  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

Net Contents

326g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach tortilla (41g) as sold:%* (41g)
Energy 1233 kJ/293 kcal503 kJ/119 kcal6%
Fat 6.0g2.4g3%
of which saturates 1.1g0.4g2%
Carbohydrate 47.8g19.5g7%
of which sugars 2.3g0.9g1%
Fibre 5.5g2.2g-
Protein 9.1g3.7g7%
Salt 1.05g0.43g7%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---
Contains 8 portions---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Old El Paso Smoky Bbq Fajita Seasoning Mx 35G

£ 1.00
£0.29/10g

Tesco British Soured Cream 150Ml

£ 0.69
£0.46/100ml

Old El Paso Regular Super Soft Flour Tortillas 8Pk 326G

£ 1.65
£0.51/100g

Offer

Old El Paso Refried Beans 435G

£ 1.65
£0.38/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here