Sellotape On Hand Dispenser Refill Pack

Product Description
- Refill for the Sellotape On-Hand dispenser
- High clarity tape using Sello Clear Technology
- 2x 18mmx15m rolls
- Super clear on-hand tape
- Recycle
- Sleeve - Card - widely recycled
- Exclusively for the on-hand dispenser
- Extra sticky
- Maximum clarity
- Sello clear technology
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Apply only to clean, dry surfaces.
- To start or refill:
- Carefully pull off front of dispenser and fit tape roll onto spindle
- Pull tape through hole on front. Carefully re-fit onto base
- To use:
- Place between index and middle fingers, blade pointing toward thumb
- Dispense tape & cut by tearing across blade
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recyclable
Name and address
- Henkel Limited,
- Winsford,
- Cheshire,
- CW7 3QY.
Return to
- For advice on Sellotape® products contact:
- Technical Services,
- Henkel Limited,
- Winsford,
- Cheshire,
- CW7 3QY.
- technical.services@henkel.co.uk
- 01606 593933
Net Contents
2 x Rolls
