Sellotape On Hand Dispenser Refill Pack

Sellotape On Hand Dispenser Refill Pack
£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Product Description

  • Refill for the Sellotape On-Hand dispenser
  • High clarity tape using Sello Clear Technology
  • 2x 18mmx15m rolls
  • Every roll... inspired by you
  • For professional advice and stunning ideas visit our website Sellotape.co.uk
  • Super clear on-hand tape
  • Recycle
  • Sleeve - Card - widely recycled
  • Exclusively for the on-hand dispenser
  • Extra sticky
  • Maximum clarity
  • Sello clear technology

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply only to clean, dry surfaces.
  • To start or refill:
  • Carefully pull off front of dispenser and fit tape roll onto spindle
  • Pull tape through hole on front. Carefully re-fit onto base
  • To use:
  • Place between index and middle fingers, blade pointing toward thumb
  • Dispense tape & cut by tearing across blade

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Henkel Limited,
  • Winsford,
  • Cheshire,
  • CW7 3QY.

Return to

  • For advice on Sellotape® products contact:
  • Technical Services,
  • Henkel Limited,
  • Winsford,
  • Cheshire,
  • CW7 3QY.
  • technical.services@henkel.co.uk
  • 01606 593933

Net Contents

2 x Rolls

