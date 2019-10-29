By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Parsley Fish Sauce 180G

Tesco Parsley Fish Sauce 180G
£ 1.20
£0.67/100g
½ of a pack
  • Energy344kJ 83kcal
    4%
  • Fat5.7g
    8%
  • Saturates3.7g
    19%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 382kJ / 92kcal

Product Description

  • A sauce made with milk, single cream, parsley and butter.
  • Creamy & rich
  • Made with parsley and single cream for a delicate flavour
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial preservatives, flavours, colours or hydrogenated fat
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Milk (54%), Water, Single Cream (Milk) (5%), Parsley (4%), Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Salt, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for heating from frozen. This sauce will have a slightly split appearance when you defrost it. This look is normal. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 24 hours and always by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove all packaging.
Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Packaging not suitable for microwave heating. Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently for 2-3 minutes, stir continuously until piping hot. Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try - Pairing with fish or gammon and boiled potatoes.
  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.
  • Follow the preparation guidelines above. This sauce will have a slightly split appearance when you defrost it. This look is normal.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.

Recycling info

Pouch. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (90g)
Energy382kJ / 92kcal344kJ / 83kcal
Fat6.3g5.7g
Saturates4.1g3.7g
Carbohydrate6.6g5.9g
Sugars1.7g1.5g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein2.1g1.9g
Salt1.0g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
Pack contains 2 servings.--

Safety information

Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

BEST FIND EVER!

5 stars

This is one of the best products I have discovered recently. I love Parsley Sauce, but the powder mixes that you add milk or water to end up so runny that it just drips off any food. I found this, which you literally just Microwave as it is, or heat on the Hob. (Which I did, as I currently don't have a Microwave.) It is packed full of flavour with lots of Parsley bits and it's lovely and thick, you could tilt the plate and it wouldn't slide off! One sachet is plenty to do two meals. While it is more costly than a Powder tub which makes more in the long run, I think it is worth every single penny! I had it with a Salmon Fillet, Bubble and Squeak Mash, and boiled Broccoli and sliced Leaks. It is low in fat too so my meal was still healthy as well as delicious. I am now buying 2 of these packets every week, well done Tesco! =)

