Tesco Parsley Fish Sauce 180G

BEST FIND EVER!
This is one of the best products I have discovered recently. I love Parsley Sauce, but the powder mixes that you add milk or water to end up so runny that it just drips off any food. I found this, which you literally just Microwave as it is, or heat on the Hob. (Which I did, as I currently don't have a Microwave.) It is packed full of flavour with lots of Parsley bits and it's lovely and thick, you could tilt the plate and it wouldn't slide off! One sachet is plenty to do two meals. While it is more costly than a Powder tub which makes more in the long run, I think it is worth every single penny! I had it with a Salmon Fillet, Bubble and Squeak Mash, and boiled Broccoli and sliced Leaks. It is low in fat too so my meal was still healthy as well as delicious. I am now buying 2 of these packets every week, well done Tesco! =)