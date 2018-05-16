Tesco Diane Sauce 180G

- Energy278kJ 66kcal3%
- Fat3.6g5%
- Saturates1.7g9%
- Sugars1.4g2%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 309kJ / 74kcal
Product Description
- A cream sauce with mushrooms, Dijon mustard, brandy and parsley.
- Rich & creamy Made with dijon mustard, brandy and mushrooms for a balanced flavour
- Rich & creamy
- Made with Dijon mustard, brandy and mushrooms for a balanced flavour
- Gluten free
- No artificial preservatives, flavours, colours or hydrogenated fat
- Pack size: 180g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Single Cream (Milk) (16%), Onion, Button Mushroom (5%), Chestnut Mushroom (5%), Beef Stock, Dijon Mustard, Cornflour, Brandy (1.5%), Tomato Purée, Garlic Purée, Potato Starch, Salt, Sugar, Worcester Sauce, Parsley, Black Pepper, Colour (Plain Caramel).
Beef Stock contains: Water, Beef Extract, Onion, Tomato Purée, Carrot, Leek, Garlic, Parsley, Rosemary, Bay Leaf, Thyme.
Dijon Mustard contains: Water, Black Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Salt.
Worcester Sauce contains: Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Onion, Salt, Tamarind Concentrate, Clove Powder, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. This sauce will have a slightly split appearance when you defrost it. This look is normal. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 24 hours and always by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove all packaging.
Caution
Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Packaging not suitable for microwave heating. Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently for 2-3 minutes, stir continuously until piping hot. Do not allow to boil.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Why not try - Pairing with steak or chicken and long grain rice.
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. This sauce will have a slightly split appearance when you defrost it. This look is normal.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
Recycling info
Pouch. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of pack (90g)
|Energy
|309kJ / 74kcal
|278kJ / 66kcal
|Fat
|4.0g
|3.6g
|Saturates
|1.9g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|5.9g
|5.3g
|Sugars
|1.6g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Protein
|3.4g
|3.1g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
|Pack contains 2 servings.
|-
|-
Safety information
