Zanae Giant Beans In Tomato Sauce 280G

£ 1.75
£0.63/100g
  • Ready to eat
  • Serve hot or cold
  • No colourings, flavourings or genetically modified ingredients
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 280g

Information

Ingredients

White Giant Butter Beans (Cooked) 62%, Water, Tomatoes 6%, Vegetable Oil 5%, Onions, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Salt, Modified Potato Starch, Celery, Spices, Antioxidant: Sodium Metabisulphite

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Immerse the tin in hot water for about 5 minutes.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestions
  • Serve hot or cold as a snack, an appetiser, or as a part of a main meal.
  • Can be garnished with finely chopped onion or parsley.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Zanae Nicoglou Bakery Yeast S.A.,
  • Ind. Area of Sindos,
  • 57400,
  • Greece.

Return to

  • E-mail: info@zanae.gr
  • www.zanae.gr

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 112.6 Kcal/473 kj
Proteins4.8g
Carbohydrates13g
Fat 4.6g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

