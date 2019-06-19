Zanae Giant Beans In Tomato Sauce 280G

- Ready to eat
- Serve hot or cold
- No colourings, flavourings or genetically modified ingredients
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 280g
Information
Ingredients
White Giant Butter Beans (Cooked) 62%, Water, Tomatoes 6%, Vegetable Oil 5%, Onions, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Salt, Modified Potato Starch, Celery, Spices, Antioxidant: Sodium Metabisulphite
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Immerse the tin in hot water for about 5 minutes.
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestions
- Serve hot or cold as a snack, an appetiser, or as a part of a main meal.
- Can be garnished with finely chopped onion or parsley.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
- Zanae Nicoglou Bakery Yeast S.A.,
- Ind. Area of Sindos,
- 57400,
- Greece.
Return to
- E-mail: info@zanae.gr
- www.zanae.gr
Net Contents
280g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|112.6 Kcal/473 kj
|Proteins
|4.8g
|Carbohydrates
|13g
|Fat
|4.6g
