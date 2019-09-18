Liberte Fat Free Blueberry Yogurt 4X100g

Just the job!
I take a pot each day to round off my lunch at work. Easy to pack & most enjoyable to eat. Leaves me satisfied but not too full to sit behind my desk for the afternoon.
Great refreshing taste
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Fat-Free Yogurt (Milk), Blueberry 7.2%, Sugar 7.2%, Maize Starch, Stabilisers: Carrageenan, Guar Gum, Lemon Juice, Natural Flavourings, Milk Mineral Concentrate
Keep refrigerated 2-5°C
4 x 100g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy kJ
|338kJ
|Energy kcal
|80kcal
|Fat
|<0.1g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|11.0g
|of which sugars
|10.6g
|Protein
|7.5g
|Salt
|0.12g
