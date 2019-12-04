For Goodness Shakes Protein Chocolate 475Ml
Offer
Product Description
- UHT milk-based low-fat high protein shake with sweetener enriched with vitamins. Chocolate flavour.
- Consume as part of a balanced & healthy lifestyle
- Protein by name, high protein by nature - this delicious shake is packed with goodness - 25g of lean protein, 6 vitamins & minerals, no added sugar and is low-fat.
- Vitamin B12, Niacin and Riboflavin contribute to the reduction of tiredness & fatigue and normal energy-yielding metabolism
- Vitamin D & Calcium help to maintain normal muscle function and healthy bones
- 25g protein
- Low fat
- Vitamin D & B12
- No added sugars - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 475ml
- Vitamin B12, niacin and riboflavin contribute to the reduction of tiredness & fatigue and normal energy-yielding metabolism
- Vitamin D & calcium help to maintain normal muscle function and healthy bones
- Low fat
Information
Ingredients
Milk (90%), Water, Milk Protein Concentrate (1.8%), Cocoa Powder (1.5%), Stabilisers (Cellulose, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan), Vitamins (Niacin, Folic Acid, B12, D), Flavouring, Sweetener (Sucralose)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in cool, dry and dark conditions. Once opened, keep in the fridge and consume within 3 daysBest Before: see bottle neck
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Simply shake and drink to top up your protein as part of your healthy active lifestyle.
- Shake well before opening.
Name and address
- Mygoodness Ltd,
- London,
- SE1 3ER,
- Great Britain.
Return to
- Mygoodness Ltd,
- London,
- SE1 3ER,
- Great Britain.
Net Contents
475ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|%RI* per 100ml
|Per 475ml serving
|%RI* per 475ml
|Energy kJ
|220.3
|1046.4
|Energy kcal
|52.7
|250.1
|Fat (g)
|1.0g
|4.9
|of which saturates (g)
|0.7
|3.3
|Carbohydrate (g)
|5.3
|25.0
|of which sugars (g)
|4.8
|22.7
|Fibre (g)
|0.6
|3.0
|Protein (g)
|5.3
|25.0
|Salt (g)
|0.1
|0.6
|Vitamin D (µg)
|0.2
|4
|1.0
|20
|Niacin (mg)
|0.5
|3
|2.4
|15
|Folic Acid (µg)
|8.4
|4
|40.0
|20
|Vitamin B12 (µg)
|0.3
|11
|1.3
|50
|Riboflavin (mg)
|0.3
|15
|1.0
|70
|Calcium (mg)
|151.6
|19
|720.0
|90
|*Reference Intake for an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019