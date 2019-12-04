By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
For Goodness Shakes Protein Chocolate 475Ml

£ 1.50
£0.32/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • UHT milk-based low-fat high protein shake with sweetener enriched with vitamins. Chocolate flavour.
  • Consume as part of a balanced & healthy lifestyle
  • Protein by name, high protein by nature - this delicious shake is packed with goodness - 25g of lean protein, 6 vitamins & minerals, no added sugar and is low-fat.
  • Vitamin B12, Niacin and Riboflavin contribute to the reduction of tiredness & fatigue and normal energy-yielding metabolism
  • Vitamin D & Calcium help to maintain normal muscle function and healthy bones
  • 25g protein
  • Low fat
  • Vitamin D & B12
  • No added sugars - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 475ml
  • Vitamin B12, niacin and riboflavin contribute to the reduction of tiredness & fatigue and normal energy-yielding metabolism
  • Vitamin D & calcium help to maintain normal muscle function and healthy bones
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Milk (90%), Water, Milk Protein Concentrate (1.8%), Cocoa Powder (1.5%), Stabilisers (Cellulose, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan), Vitamins (Niacin, Folic Acid, B12, D), Flavouring, Sweetener (Sucralose)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in cool, dry and dark conditions. Once opened, keep in the fridge and consume within 3 daysBest Before: see bottle neck

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Simply shake and drink to top up your protein as part of your healthy active lifestyle.
  • Shake well before opening.

Name and address

  • Mygoodness Ltd,
  • London,
  • SE1 3ER,
  • Great Britain.

Net Contents

475ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml%RI* per 100mlPer 475ml serving%RI* per 475ml
Energy kJ220.31046.4
Energy kcal52.7250.1
Fat (g)1.0g4.9
of which saturates (g)0.73.3
Carbohydrate (g)5.325.0
of which sugars (g)4.822.7
Fibre (g)0.63.0
Protein (g)5.325.0
Salt (g)0.10.6
Vitamin D (µg)0.241.020
Niacin (mg)0.532.415
Folic Acid (µg)8.4440.020
Vitamin B12 (µg)0.3111.350
Riboflavin (mg)0.3151.070
Calcium (mg)151.619720.090
*Reference Intake for an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

