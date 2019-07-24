For Goodness Shakes Recovery Vanilla 475Ml

good source
Skimmed Milk (92%), Sugar, Flavouring, Vitamins (Niacin, Folic Acid, B12, D), Stabilisers: Cellulose, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan
Store in a cool, dry and dark conditions.Once opened, keep in fridge and consume within 3 days. Best Before: see side of bottle
Made in the UK
Bottle. Recyclable
475ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|%RI* per 100ml
|Per 475ml serving
|%RI* per 475ml
|Energy kJ
|230.2
|1093.3
|Energy kcal
|55.0
|261.3
|Fat (g)
|0.1
|0.3
|of which saturates (g)
|0.0
|0.2
|Carbohydrate (g)
|10.2
|48.3
|of which sugars (g)
|9.9
|47.2
|Fibre (g)
|0.1
|0.5
|Protein (g)
|3.4
|16.1
|Salt (g)
|0.1
|0.5
|Vitamin D (µg)
|0.2
|4.2
|1.0
|20
|Niacin (mg)
|0.5
|3.2
|2.4
|15
|Folic Acid (µg)
|8.4
|4.2
|40.0
|20
|Vitamin B12 (µg)
|0.3
|10.5
|1.3
|50
|Riboflavin (mg)
|0.1
|10.5
|0.7
|50
|Calcium (mg)
|109.5
|13.7
|520.0
|65
|*Reference Intake for an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
