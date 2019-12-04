For Goodness Shakes Recovery Milk Chocolate 475Ml

Product Description
- Recovery is a low fat UHT milk-based shake enriched with vitamins. Chocolate flavour.
- Consumes as part of a balance & healthy lifestyle
- Life is full of challenges that wear you down and tire you out. Recovery helps give you balance. Its fat-free and conveniently packed with natural goodness and strength - milk, protein, vitamins and minerals -and its smooth taste means it is ready to go whenever and wherever you need it most.
- 17.4g protein
- 3:1 carb:protein ratio
- Low fat
- Added vitamin D & niacin
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 475ml
- Contains high quality lean milk protein
- Vitamin B12, niacin and riboflavin contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
- Vitamin D & folic acid (folate) contribute to the normal function of the immune system
- High Protein
Information
Ingredients
Milk (90%), Sugar, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (1.3%), Vitamins (Niacin, Folic Acid, B12, D), Stabilisers: Cellulose, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan, Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in cool, dry and dark conditions.Once opened, keep in fridge and consume within 3 days Best Before: see bottle neck
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Simply shake and drink as part of your healthy active lifestyle. Bring on Tomorrow.
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- MyGoodness Ltd,
- London,
- SE1 3ER,
- Great Britain.
Return to
Net Contents
475ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|%RI* per 100ml
|Per 475ml serving
|%RI* per 475ml
|Energy kJ
|285.6
|1356.5
|Energy kcal
|68.3
|324.2
|Fat (g)
|1.0
|4.6
|of which saturates (g)
|0.7
|3.1
|Carbohydrate (g)
|10.9
|52.0
|of which sugars (g)
|10.5
|49.7
|Fibre (g)
|0.5
|2.6
|Protein (g)
|3.7
|17.4
|Salt (g)
|0.1
|0.7
|Vitamin D (µg)
|0.2
|4.2
|1.0
|20
|Niacin (mg)
|0.5
|3.2
|2.4
|15
|Folic Acid (µg)
|8.4
|4.2
|40.0
|20
|Vitamin B12 (µg)
|0.3
|10.5
|1.3
|50
|Riboflavin (mg)
|0.2
|11.6
|0.8
|55
|Calcium (mg)
|109.5
|13.7
|520.0
|65
|*Reference Intake for an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
