By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

For Goodness Shakes Recovery Milk Chocolate 475Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
For Goodness Shakes Recovery Milk Chocolate 475Ml
£ 2.00
£0.42/100ml

Product Description

  • Recovery is a low fat UHT milk-based shake enriched with vitamins. Chocolate flavour.
  • Consumes as part of a balance & healthy lifestyle
  • Life is full of challenges that wear you down and tire you out. Recovery helps give you balance. Its fat-free and conveniently packed with natural goodness and strength - milk, protein, vitamins and minerals -and its smooth taste means it is ready to go whenever and wherever you need it most.
  • 17.4g protein
  • 3:1 carb:protein ratio
  • Low fat
  • Added vitamin D & niacin
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 475ml
  • Contains high quality lean milk protein
  • Vitamin B12, niacin and riboflavin contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
  • Vitamin D & folic acid (folate) contribute to the normal function of the immune system
  • High Protein
  • Low fat
  • Added vitamin D & niacin

Information

Ingredients

Milk (90%), Sugar, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (1.3%), Vitamins (Niacin, Folic Acid, B12, D), Stabilisers: Cellulose, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in cool, dry and dark conditions.Once opened, keep in fridge and consume within 3 days Best Before: see bottle neck

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Simply shake and drink as part of your healthy active lifestyle. Bring on Tomorrow.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • MyGoodness Ltd,
  • London,
  • SE1 3ER,
  • Great Britain.

Return to

  • MyGoodness Ltd,
  • London,
  • SE1 3ER,
  • Great Britain.

Net Contents

475ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml%RI* per 100mlPer 475ml serving%RI* per 475ml
Energy kJ285.61356.5
Energy kcal68.3324.2
Fat (g)1.04.6
of which saturates (g)0.73.1
Carbohydrate (g)10.952.0
of which sugars (g)10.549.7
Fibre (g)0.52.6
Protein (g)3.717.4
Salt (g)0.10.7
Vitamin D (µg)0.24.21.020
Niacin (mg)0.53.22.415
Folic Acid (µg)8.44.240.020
Vitamin B12 (µg)0.310.51.350
Riboflavin (mg) 0.211.60.855
Calcium (mg)109.513.7520.065
*Reference Intake for an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

For Goodness Shakes Recovery Vanilla 475Ml

£ 2.00
£0.42/100ml

Ufit Protein Shake Drink Strawberry 310Ml

£ 1.80
£0.58/100ml

For Goodness Shakes Protein Chocolate 475Ml

£ 1.50
£0.32/100ml

Offer

Ufit Protein Shake Drink Chocolate 310Ml

£ 1.80
£0.58/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here