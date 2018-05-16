By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fedon Breadsticks With Sesame Seeds250g

Fedon Breadsticks With Sesame Seeds250g
£ 1.50
£0.60/100g
  • 14 g 65 kcal 3% GDA*
  • * 2000 kcal / GDA (Guideline Daily Amount)= Based on a daily diet of 2000 kcal
  • The company Fedon S.A. implements certified quality & food safety systems according to standards IFS - BRC - ISO 9001 - ISO 22000
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sesame 15%, Vegetable Fat, Sugar, Dried Whey, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Salt, Raising Agents: Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate

Allergy Information

  • May contain in traces: egg, nuts, peanuts

Storage

Keep in a cool & dry place

Name and address

  • Fedon S.A.,
  • N. Santa Kilkins.

  • www.fedon.gr
  • E-mail: info@fedon.gr

Net Contents

250g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 1 piece ~ 14 g
Energy 1945 kJ272 kJ
-463 kcal65 kcal
Proteins13.3 g1.9 g
Carbohydrates 59.4 g8.3 g
Sugars11.5 g1.6 g
Fat 18.4 g2.6 g
Saturates Fat5.8 g0.8 g
Trans fatty acids0 g0 g
Dietary Fibers3.3 g0.5 g
Salt 1.1 g0.2 g

