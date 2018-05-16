Fedon Breadsticks With Sesame Seeds250g

- 14 g 65 kcal 3% GDA*
- * 2000 kcal / GDA (Guideline Daily Amount)= Based on a daily diet of 2000 kcal
- The company Fedon S.A. implements certified quality & food safety systems according to standards IFS - BRC - ISO 9001 - ISO 22000
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Sesame 15%, Vegetable Fat, Sugar, Dried Whey, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Salt, Raising Agents: Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate
Allergy Information
- May contain in traces: egg, nuts, peanuts
Storage
Keep in a cool & dry place
Name and address
- Fedon S.A.,
- N. Santa Kilkins.
Net Contents
250g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 1 piece ~ 14 g
|Energy
|1945 kJ
|272 kJ
|-
|463 kcal
|65 kcal
|Proteins
|13.3 g
|1.9 g
|Carbohydrates
|59.4 g
|8.3 g
|Sugars
|11.5 g
|1.6 g
|Fat
|18.4 g
|2.6 g
|Saturates Fat
|5.8 g
|0.8 g
|Trans fatty acids
|0 g
|0 g
|Dietary Fibers
|3.3 g
|0.5 g
|Salt
|1.1 g
|0.2 g
