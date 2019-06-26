By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Maggi So Tender Paprika Chicken 23G

Maggi So Tender Paprika Chicken 23G
£ 1.00
£4.35/100g
1/4 of our Meal Suggestion (see reverse) contains:
  • Energy1894 kJ 448 kcal
    22%
  • Fat3.9g
    6%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars5.5g
    6%
  • Salt0.95g
    16%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1786 kJ

Product Description

  • Seasoned Cooking Paper for Paprika Chicken.
  • For other authentic & delicious meal ideas go to maggi.co.uk
  • Good to remember
  • Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages.
  • Maggi® So Tender® Paprika Chicken makes it easy to prepare deliciously tender paprika chicken in the pan. Each pack contains four seasoned cooking papers, infused with a simple combination of sweet paprika and herbs to pan fry flavoursome, tender chicken with no need to add oil!
  • An easy way to make delicious chicken in the pan for a dinner that the whole family will love. Our special Papyrus paper® contains all the sweet paprika flavour you need to season your meat whilst keeping it tender.
  • To use Maggi® So Tender® Paprika Chicken, add four skinless chicken breasts to your shopping list. Now you have your chicken, get ready to make a tasty dish. Following the instructions on the packet, simply wrap and press the meat in the paprika seasoned cooking paper. Then cook the wrapped meat flat in the pan for deliciously tender paprika chicken. There you have it - Maggi® So Tender® Paprika Chicken! For 2 of your 5 a day, why not try our Paprika Chicken with steamed rice, mixed peppers and broccoli?
  • Take a tip from Maggi® - try cooking with pork if you prefer. So Tender® isn't just delicious with chicken!
  • Maggi® was founded in 1872 by Swiss entrepreneur Julius Maggi, a pioneer of food production who was passionate about producing accessible, deliciously nutritious food. Today, this passion lives on in everything we do over at Maggi®.
  • Our passion for taste and quality shines through in all our recipes; from So Juicy® to So Tender®, from recipe mixes to stocks, from noodles to seasoning. Inspire a love of homemade cooking every day with Maggi®!
  • If you love our Maggi® So Tender® Paprika Chicken seasoned cooking papers, why not try another of our So Tender® flavours, like So Tender® Garlic Chicken?
  • For more tasty meal ideas visit www.maggi.co.uk
  • Pack of 4 seasoned cooking papers for chicken that's So Tender®
  • Pan fry flavoursome, tender chicken, with no need to add oil
  • Each paper is infused with a simple combination of paprika & herbs
  • Pack size: 23g

Information

Ingredients

Herbs and Spices 25% (Paprika (16%), Parsley (5%), Chilli, Marjoram, Rosemary (0.4%), Caraway), Palm Oil (Palm Oil, Antioxidant (Extracts of Rosemary)), Salt, Sunflower Oil, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (Wheat Gluten, Salt, Palm Oil, Dextrose, Sugar), Vegetable Fibre (Pea, Chicory), Onion, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Egg, Soya, Celery and Fish

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once open use within 14 days and do not refrigerate.

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 Pre-heat a large non-stick frying pan for 2 minutes, (Gas: low heat), (Electric: half of maximum heat).
  • Do not add oil.
  • 2 Use one seasoning paper per chicken breast. Open out the seasoning paper and place the chicken breast (150g) on the seasoned side. Fold the paper over to wrap the chicken. Press down firmly and flatten by hand to a maximum thickness of 2.5cm.
  • 3 Place the wrapped chicken portions flat in the pan and cook for 10 minutes on each side (Gas: low heat), (Electric: half of maximum heat). Ensure the chicken is fully cooked and piping hot throughout.
  • Thicker Portions may take longer to cook. Enjoy your tender chicken with steamed rice, mixed peppers and broccoli.
  • Cooking appliances vary. These instructions are given only as a guide. This product is not suitable for use in the microwave, oven, or the grill. If the seasoning starts to over-brown, reduce the heat slightly and increase the cooking time until the chicken is thoroughly cooked.

Number of uses

Makes 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Good to talk
  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

4 x 23g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 100g as prepared**Per serving**% RI*
Energy1786 kJ485 kJ1894 kJ
-432 kcal108 kcal448 kcal22%
Fat34.9g0.9g3.9g6%
of which: saturates13.8g0.3g1.2g6%
Carbohydrate13.8g15.1g62.1g24%
of which: sugars6.9g1.3g5.5g6%
Fibre13.6g1.5g6.2g-
Protein8.9g9.2g37.9g76%
Salt21.38g0.24g0.95g16%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**A serving is 1/4 of Meal Suggestion; used as basis for 'per 100g as prepared'----
Makes 4 servings----

Best chicken EVER!

5 stars

Its got such a beautiful flavor, I've never tried anything better. Highly recommended !!

Best I've ever tasted

5 stars

I cook these every day wow there's amazing all the family love them

Simple and tasty chicken

5 stars

I bought to keep in my cupboard in case I ever fancied something different. Was very simple and easy to do, even my husband said he could do it. Tasted delicious and can't wait to try the other flavours.

chicken favourite

5 stars

fabulous quick and tasty,the chicken is always succulent cooked with these, all the flavors are a hit in our house

Flavour

5 stars

Well I'm funny about trying new things with money so tight at the minute but I'm so glad I did with this.The flavour is amazing and lingers so you feel you definitely had your money's worth.... lovely.

Very tasty

5 stars

Love the idea of these to make plain chicken really tasty. Was surprised how well they work, also use them with turkey steaks as well.

Deliciously tasty

5 stars

Picked this up in error but was not disappointed . So easy to use and the flavour was awesome. Would definitely but again. Keep producing fab products maggi

Does what it says on the package. Spot on

5 stars

Regularly buy this for the family and everyone loves it. Smiles all around!

The best there is to jazz up some fillets

5 stars

I get these all the time. Gorgeous every time, easy as can be all round from prep to clean up!! So tasty everytime.

Paprika Chicken

5 stars

We love this, it's delicious and a great family meal. Ideal for everyone

