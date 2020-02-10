By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Olay Tot/Eff Cc Cream Fair / Medium Moisturiser 50Ml

4.5(243)Write a review
image 1 of Olay Tot/Eff Cc Cream Fair / Medium Moisturiser 50Ml
£ 15.00
£30.00/100ml
  • Olay Total Effects CC cream SPF15 includes skin perfecting powders of a BB cream to give you flawless coverage instantly PLUS 50% more of the proven anti-aging VitaNiacin Complex than Total Effects BB Cream to correct your skin tone appearance over time. It fights the 7 signs of ageing for a radiant and fabulous skin while a touch of foundation instantly evens complexion. It’s Olay’s simple, smart approach for youthful, healthier looking skin that can better stand the test of time. It gives 7 skin benefits in one product: 1. Reduces the appearance of wrinkles 2. Moisturises 3. Evens skin tone 4. Refines look of pores 5. Smoothes the texture of the skin 6. Brightens 7. Helps to restore skin's firmness.It contains Niacinamide and Antioxidants. Olay Total Effects BB Cream exfoliates to enhance skin’s surface natural self-renewal process for healthier looking skin. Its non-greasy, fast absorbing formula will not clog the pores of the skin.
  • Olay Total Effects 7in1 CC Day Cream Fair To Medium with SPF15
  • With skin perfecting powders for flawless coverage instantly + 50% more of the proven anti-aging VitaNiacin Complex than Total Effects BB Cream to correct your skin tone appearance over time
  • Fights the 7 signs of ageing for a glowing and fabulous skin
  • 7 benefits in one help keep skin at its radiant best with even tone
  • Broad Spectrum SPF 15 helps protect from sun damage
  • Exfoliates to enhance skin’s surface natural self-renewal process
  • Fast-Absorbing, Non-Greasy formula
  • Will not clog pores
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Niacinamide, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Dimethicone, Titanium Dioxide, Isopropyl Isostearate, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Octocrylene, Tocopheryl Acetate, Panthenol, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, PEG-4, Stearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Behenyl Alcohol, Dimethiconol, Zinc oxide (Nano), Sorbitan Stearate, Laureth-7, Cetearyl Glucoside, Cetearyl Alcohol, PEG-9 Laurate, PEG-4 Dilaurate, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Polyethylene, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, PEG-100 Stearate, Ammonium Polyacrylate, Polyacrylamide, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Alumina, Silica, C13-14 Alkane, Benzyl Alcohol, Methylparaben, Ethylparaben, Propylparaben, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Parfum, Benzyl Salicylate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, CI 77492, CI 77491, CI 77499

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Smooth on clean face and neck. For best results, use daily. Can be used alone or under make-up.

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with water. If skin or eye irritation develops, discontinue use.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • UK
  • [GB] 0800 917 7197
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

50 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with water. If skin or eye irritation develops, discontinue use.

243 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Great!

4 stars

Thick rich cream smooth absorbent , leave shin soft to touch and moisturiser all day.

Excellent!

5 stars

Okay total effect is excellent for the skin range. Prevents ageing wrinkles and moisturises the skin. It gives it a healthy and shiny look Revitalises the skin

Great!

4 stars

Left my skin smooth and soft, after 14 days my skin had visibly improved, looking clearer and fresher.

Great!

4 stars

Easy to use but felt a little thick and heavy, laughter more lotion type would feel better.

Excellent!

5 stars

I have purchased this twice now & I cannot praise enough. I do tend to have slight dry patches on my forehead, but with this product it clears up. I notice my skin has a more younger dewy look to it but not greasy. I'm nearly 50 & people complment me on my skin which is always a great plus point.

Excellent!

5 stars

Olay has help my skin a lot. I have been using it for years now. It gives my skin the balance that i always look for from a moisturizer. It leaves my skin soft, clearer and hydrated for the whole day. Its perfect for me.

Excellent!

5 stars

Love this product my skin loves this cream. I have used this for many years.

Great!

4 stars

Brilliant moisturiser,been using it for over 5 years now and really love, goes well with olay face wash cloths [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great! Definitely Recommend

4 stars

Gorgeous cream that gives my mature skin lovely even coverage with built in SPF factor for sun protection. Leaves skin feeling smooth but with a natural look too.

Great!

4 stars

I have use this many times and I love the smoothness softness of my skin , although im now trying the olay whip but hink this products better

1-10 of 243 reviews

