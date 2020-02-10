Olay Tot/Eff Cc Cream Fair / Medium Moisturiser 50Ml

Great!
Thick rich cream smooth absorbent , leave shin soft to touch and moisturiser all day.
Okay total effect is excellent for the skin range. Prevents ageing wrinkles and moisturises the skin. It gives it a healthy and shiny look Revitalises the skin
Left my skin smooth and soft, after 14 days my skin had visibly improved, looking clearer and fresher.
Easy to use but felt a little thick and heavy, laughter more lotion type would feel better.
I have purchased this twice now & I cannot praise enough. I do tend to have slight dry patches on my forehead, but with this product it clears up. I notice my skin has a more younger dewy look to it but not greasy. I'm nearly 50 & people complment me on my skin which is always a great plus point.
Olay has help my skin a lot. I have been using it for years now. It gives my skin the balance that i always look for from a moisturizer. It leaves my skin soft, clearer and hydrated for the whole day. Its perfect for me.
Love this product my skin loves this cream. I have used this for many years.
Brilliant moisturiser,been using it for over 5 years now and really love, goes well with olay face wash cloths [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great! Definitely Recommend
Gorgeous cream that gives my mature skin lovely even coverage with built in SPF factor for sun protection. Leaves skin feeling smooth but with a natural look too.
I have use this many times and I love the smoothness softness of my skin , although im now trying the olay whip but hink this products better