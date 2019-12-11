By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Prymat Sarepska Mustard 180G

Prymat Sarepska Mustard 180G
£ 0.75
£0.42/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Classic Mustard.
  • Chilli rating - spicy - 3
  • No preservatives
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Water, White Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Black Mustard Seed, Sugar, Salt, Flavours, Turmeric Extract

Allergy Information

  • The product may contain: Eggs, Soybean, Milk (including Lactose), Celery and Sesame

Storage

Store in a shaded area. Once opened, store in the refrigerator.Best before end:/ Batch No.: printed on the lid.

Preparation and Usage

  • Water leak is the product's natural characteristic. Mix before using.

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Prymat Sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Chlebowa 14,
  • 44-337 Jastrzębie-Zdrój,
  • Poland.

Return to

  • www.prymatgroup.com

Net Contents

180g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g of product:
Energy value490 kJ / 117 kcal
Fat 6,3 g
including saturated fatty acids0,2 g
Carbohydrates8,8 g
including sugars 5,7 g
Protein 4,9 g
Salt 2,2 g

