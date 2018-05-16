By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Gouda 200G

Tesco Finest Gouda 200G
£ 3.00
£15.00/kg
Per 30g
  • Fat10.8g
    15%
  • Saturates7.5g
    38%
  • Sugars<0.1
    <1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

Product Description

  • Gouda Holland PGI, cheese
  • A smooth Dutch cheese, ripened on traditional wooden shelves for 9 month to develop a nutty flavour.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands, using milk from the Netherlands

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: The rind on the cheese is not edible.

