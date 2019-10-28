Itsu Seaweed Thins Sea Salt 5G

Product Description
- Sea salt crispy seaweed thins
- Volleyball England Beach Tour Official Partner
- 24 kcal 97 kJ per pack
- 470 kcal / 1948 kJ per 100g
- High in vitamin B12, iodine, protein and fibre
- 2 calories per thin
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 5g
- High in vitamin B12
- High in iodine
- High in protein
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Seaweed (Laver) (65%), Olive Oil, Sea Salt
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Mustard, Sesame and Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.For best before: see top of pack.
Produce of
Lovingly made in South Korea
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 serving
Warnings
- WARNING: Moisture absorbing packet contained inside. Do not eat.
Name and address
- Lovingly made for:
- itsu [grocery] Ltd,
- High Holborn House [Brownlow Street Entrance],
- 52-54 High Holborn,
- London,
- WC1V 6RL,
Return to
- www.itsu.com/grocery
Net Contents
5g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per pack
|Energy (kJ)
|1948
|97
|Energy (kcal)
|470
|24
|Fat (g)
|32.8
|1.6
|of which saturates (g)
|4.8
|0.2
|Carbohydrate (g)
|8
|0.4
|of which sugars (g)
|0.5
|trace
|Fibre (g)
|18.1
|0.9
|Protein (g)
|27.0
|1.4
|Salt (g)
|6.0
|0.3
|Vitamin B12 (µg) (%NRV)
|180 (7200)
|9 (360)
|Iodine (µg)
|2440 (1627)
|122 (181)
|NRV = nutrient reference value
|-
|-
|This pack contains 1 serving
|-
|-
Safety information
WARNING: Moisture absorbing packet contained inside. Do not eat.
