Fray Bentos Steak & Kidney Pudding 400G

Pastry is nice and the pudding was tasty but it didn't have very much filling in it.
Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Wheat Gluten, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Beef (10%), Beef Fat, Pork Kidney (9%), Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Malic Acid, Fumaric Acid), Onion Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Tomato Paste, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Yeast Extract, Flavouring, White Pepper, Beef Extract, Chicory Extract, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Sugar, Colour (Plain Caramel), Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder
Store in cool, dry place.Best Before End: See end of Pot.
This pudding contains 2 (200g) servings
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|897 kJ /
|-
|214 kcal
|Fat
|11.0g
|of which saturates
|5.1g
|Carbohydrate
|22.7g
|of which sugars
|0.5g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|Protein
|6.6g
|Salt
|1.22g
Caution: Although every effort is made to remove all bones, some may remain.
