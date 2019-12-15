Maltesers & Friend Selection Box 213G

Product Description
- Milky Way - Milk chocolate with a light whipped white centre (61%). Twix - Milk chocolate (35%) covered caramel (32%) and biscuit (26%). Mars - Milk chocolate with soft nougat (32%) and caramel centre (27%). Maltesers - Milk chocolate (73%) with a honeycombed centre (23%). Maltesers Merryteaser Reindeer - Milk chocolate with a malt filling (30%) and honeycombed pieces (5.3%). Maltersers Teasers - Milk chocolate with honeycombed pieces (11%).
- A sackload of chocolate for the whole family: Bars of Milky Way, Twix, Mars and a Maltesers Teaser, plus two bags of Maltesers AND a Maltesers Reindeer Full of crunchy and creamy delight!
- The lighter way to enjoy chocolate...Why not share? Maltesers
- Milk Way
- Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 21.5g
- Twix
- Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 20g
- Mars
- Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 51g
- Maltesers
- Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 19.5g
- Maltesers
- Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 37g
- Maltesers Merryteaser Reindeer
- Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 29g
- Maltesers Teasers
- Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 35g
- Perfect as a Christmas stocking filler or sharing as a festive treat for all the family
- May your christmas be merry and light
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 242g
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats, Peanuts
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see side
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars.
- IRL: Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Freepost Mars Consumer Care.
- 0800 952 0077
- www.mars.co.uk
- www.marsnutrition.co.uk
- IRL: Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
Net Contents
213g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Milk Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Palm Fat, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Egg White Powder, Milk Protein, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats, Peanuts
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see side
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 51g (%*) Energy 1883kJ 960kJ (11%) - 448kcal 228kcal (11%) Fat 16.7g 8.5g (12%) of which saturates 8.1g 4.1g (21%) Carbohydrate 69.3g 35.3g (13%) of which sugars 59.9g 30.5g (34%) Protein 4.4g 2.2g (4%) Salt 0.42g 0.21g (4%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal) - -
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E492), Wheat Flour, Palm Kernel Fat, Palm Kernel Oil, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Salt, Glazing Agent (Pectin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats, Peanuts
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see side
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 19.5g (%*) Energy 2108kJ 411kJ (5%) - 503kcal 98kcal (5%) Fat 24.6g 4.8g (7%) of which saturates 15.1g 2.9g (15%) Carbohydrate 61.6g 12.0g (4%) of which sugars 51.7g 10.1g (11%) Protein 8.2g 1.6g (3%) Salt 0.45g 0.09g (2%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal) - -
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour (17%), Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Raising Agent (E500), Natural Vanilla Extract
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats, Peanuts
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see side
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 20g (%*) Energy 2065kJ 413kJ (5%) - 493kcal 99kcal (5%) Fat 23.7g 4.7g (7%) of which saturates 13.7g 2.7g (14%) Carbohydrate 64.9g 13.0g (5%) of which sugars 49.1g 9.8g (11%) Protein 4.4g 0.9g (2%) Salt 0.41g 0.08g (1%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal) - -
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Milk Fat, Palm Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Egg White Powder, Milk Protein, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats, Peanuts
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see side
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 21.5g (%*) Energy 1890kJ 406kJ (5%) - 450kcal 97kcal (5%) Fat 16.7g 3.6g (5%) of which saturates 7.9g 1.7g (9%) Carbohydrate 70.7g 15.2g (6%) of which sugars 61.8g 13.3g (15%) Protein 3.6g 0.8g (2%) Salt 0.37g 0.08g (1%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal) - -
