Maltesers & Friend Selection Box 213G

Maltesers & Friend Selection Box 213G

£ 3.00
£1.24/100g

Product Description

  • Milky Way - Milk chocolate with a light whipped white centre (61%). Twix - Milk chocolate (35%) covered caramel (32%) and biscuit (26%). Mars - Milk chocolate with soft nougat (32%) and caramel centre (27%). Maltesers - Milk chocolate (73%) with a honeycombed centre (23%). Maltesers Merryteaser Reindeer - Milk chocolate with a malt filling (30%) and honeycombed pieces (5.3%). Maltersers Teasers - Milk chocolate with honeycombed pieces (11%).
  • A sackload of chocolate for the whole family: Bars of Milky Way, Twix, Mars and a Maltesers Teaser, plus two bags of Maltesers AND a Maltesers Reindeer Full of crunchy and creamy delight!
  • The lighter way to enjoy chocolate...Why not share? Maltesers
  • Milk Way
  • Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 21.5g
  • Twix
  • Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 20g
  • Mars
  • Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 51g
  • Maltesers
  • Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 19.5g
  • Maltesers
  • Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 37g
  • Maltesers Merryteaser Reindeer
  • Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 29g
  • Maltesers Teasers
  • Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 35g
  • Perfect as a Christmas stocking filler or sharing as a festive treat for all the family
  • May your christmas be merry and light
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 242g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats, Peanuts
  • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see side

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars.
  • IRL: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Freepost Mars Consumer Care.
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk
  • www.marsnutrition.co.uk
  • IRL: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

213g ℮

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Milk Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Palm Fat, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Egg White Powder, Milk Protein, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats, Peanuts
    • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see side

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 51g (%*)
    Energy1883kJ960kJ (11%)
    -448kcal228kcal (11%)
    Fat 16.7g8.5g (12%)
    of which saturates 8.1g4.1g (21%)
    Carbohydrate 69.3g35.3g (13%)
    of which sugars 59.9g30.5g (34%)
    Protein 4.4g2.2g (4%)
    Salt 0.42g0.21g (4%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E492), Wheat Flour, Palm Kernel Fat, Palm Kernel Oil, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Salt, Glazing Agent (Pectin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats, Peanuts
    • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see side

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 19.5g (%*)
    Energy 2108kJ411kJ (5%)
    -503kcal98kcal (5%)
    Fat 24.6g4.8g (7%)
    of which saturates 15.1g2.9g (15%)
    Carbohydrate 61.6g12.0g (4%)
    of which sugars 51.7g10.1g (11%)
    Protein 8.2g1.6g (3%)
    Salt 0.45g0.09g (2%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour (17%), Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Raising Agent (E500), Natural Vanilla Extract

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats, Peanuts
    • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see side

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 20g (%*)
    Energy 2065kJ413kJ (5%)
    -493kcal99kcal (5%)
    Fat 23.7g4.7g (7%)
    of which saturates 13.7g2.7g (14%)
    Carbohydrate 64.9g13.0g (5%)
    of which sugars 49.1g9.8g (11%)
    Protein 4.4g0.9g (2%)
    Salt0.41g0.08g (1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Palm Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Barley Malt Extract, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Salt, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats, Peanuts
    • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see side

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 35g (%*)
    Energy 2224kJ778kJ (9%)
    -532kcal186kcal (9%)
    Fat 29.8g10.4g (15%)
    of which saturates 17.9g6.3g (32%)
    Carbohydrate 57.9g20.3g (8%)
    of which sugars 53.0g18.5g (21%)
    Protein 7.4g2.6g (5%)
    Salt 0.37g0.13g (2%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Milk Fat, Palm Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Egg White Powder, Milk Protein, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats, Peanuts
    • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see side

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 21.5g (%*)
    Energy 1890kJ406kJ (5%)
    -450kcal97kcal (5%)
    Fat 16.7g3.6g (5%)
    of which saturates 7.9g1.7g (9%)
    Carbohydrate 70.7g15.2g (6%)
    of which sugars 61.8g13.3g (15%)
    Protein 3.6g0.8g (2%)
    Salt 0.37g0.08g (1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Fat, Coco Butter, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Milk Fat, Full Cream Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Shea Fat, Lactose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Salt, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats, Peanuts
    • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see side

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 29g (%*)
    Energy 2249kJ652kJ (8%)
    -538kcal156kcal (8%)
    Fat 30.9g9.0g (13%)
    of which saturates 17.5g5.1g (26%)
    Carbohydrate 57.4g16.6g (6%)
    of which sugars 53.0g15.4g (17%)
    Protein 7.1g2.1g (4%)
    Salt 0.39g0.11g (2%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

