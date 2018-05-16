Nestle Dairy Box 360G

Product Description
- Assorted milk chocolates.
- Good to remember
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
- Dairy Box offers a delicious selection of milk chocolates. Select from 40 delicious milk chocolates in a variety of truffles and pralines: Vanilla Cup, Hazel Smooth, Cookies & Crème Sundae, Crispy Chocolate Ripple, Caramel Truffle, Caramel Heart, Raspberry Kiss, Chocolate Velvet, Orange Surprise and Rose Bliss.
- Vanilla Cup - Soft vanilla with a fine crunch and a dark chocolate drop
- Hazel Smooth - Simply delicious hazelnut flavour praline
- Cookies & Crème Sundae - A delightful cookie crumb centre, wrapped in milk chocolate
- Crispy Chocolate Ripple - Chunky milk chocolate with a crunchy bite
- Caramel Truffle - Caramel flavour truffle meets light crisp pieces in milk and white chocolate
- Caramel Heart - Delicious caramel flavour centre encase in smooth milk chocolate
- Raspberry Kiss - Refreshing raspberry flavour crème in a milk chocolate shell
- Chocolate Velvet - Luxurious velvety truffle with a pure white chocolate top
- Orange Surprise - Delicate orange flavoured truffle blended with crispy pieces
- Rose Bliss - Smooth rose flavour truffle encase in milk chocolate Perfect to enjoy with friends and family or perfect as a gift!
- Contains 40 delicious milk chocolates in a variety of truffles and pralines
- Dairy Box contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 360g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Skimmed and Whole Milk Powders, Milk, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Glucose Syrup, Crispy Cereal Pieces (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Malted Barley Flour, Raising Agent (E500i), Flavouring, Salt), Sorbitol, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Cookie Pieces (Sugar, Coconut Fat, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Powder, Wheat Flour, Whey Protein (from Milk)), Crunchy Wafer Pieces (Sugar, Wheat Flour, Butter (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Malted Barley Flour, Salt), Flavourings, Stabiliser (Invertase), Citric Acid, Colour (Carminic Acid), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 18% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain Tree Nuts and Egg
Storage
Store cool and dry
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 2 Chocolates = 1 serving
Number of uses
Contains 20 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Recycling info
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Insert. Paper - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
360g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving**
|Reference Intake*
|%RI*
|Energy
|2221kJ
|413kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|532kcal
|99kcal
|2000kcal
|5%
|Fat
|30.6g
|5.7g
|70g
|8%
|of which: saturates
|16.5g
|3.1g
|20g
|16%
|Carbohydrate
|56.9g
|10.6g
|260g
|4%
|of which: sugars
|55.2g
|10.3g
|90g
|11
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.2g
|-
|-
|Protein
|6.6g
|1.2g
|50g
|2%
|Salt
|0.21g
|0.04g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ /2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**2 chocolates
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 20 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
