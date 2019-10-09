By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fray Bentos Steak & Kidney Pudding 200G

2.5(2)Write a review
Fray Bentos Steak & Kidney Pudding 200G
Product Description

  • Beef and pork kidney in gravy with suet pastry
  • Microwave in 90 secs!
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Wheat Gluten, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Beef (10%), Pork Kidney (9%), Beef Fat, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Malic Acid, Fumaric Acid), Onion Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Tomato Paste, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Yeast Extract, Flavouring, White Pepper, Beef Extract, Chicory Extract, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Sugar, Colour (Plain Caramel), Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Storage

Store in cool, dry place.Best Before End: See end of Pot.

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every effort is made to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Fray Bentos Foods,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.

  • If you have any comments or require more information please contact:
Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 850 kJ /
-203 kcal
Fat 10.3g
of which saturates 4.8g
Carbohydrate 21.6g
of which sugars 0.5g
Fibre 0.7g
Protein 6.5g
Salt 1.17g

Safety information

Caution: Although every effort is made to remove all bones, some may remain.

2 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Quality gone again!

2 stars

Ruined what was once a lovely product, can't find hardly any kidney in it, waste of time.

give it a miss.

3 stars

not much meat.

