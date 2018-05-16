Tropical Sun Jamaican Jerk Seasoning 280G
Product Description
- Jamaican Jerk Seasoning
- For some mouth-watering recipes, visit: tropicalsunfoods.com
- The Maroons, runaway slaves who escaped during the British invasion in 1655 to the mountains of Jamaica, created jerk, the spicy yet sweet smokey seasoning and cooking method. Wild boar was the usual target and once caught they would smother the pork with a mix of spices (the seasoning). They then slow cooked the meat over a pit of smoking pimento wood and coals covering the cooking pits to minimise the possibility of smoke alerting the invaders to their location (the method).
- Tropical Sun has devised its blend of jerk seasoning to bring you the traditional flavour and aroma that was achieved hundreds of years ago.
- Great taste gold 2010
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 280G
Information
Ingredients
Scallions, Hot Peppers, Salt, Black Pepper, Pimento, Nutmeg, Citric Acid, Sugar, Thyme
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 months.Best Before End: See Cap
Produce of
Made in Jamaica
Preparation and Usage
- To get the heart and soul of Jamaica into your jerk cooking, slit the meat and rub in 2 tablespoons of our seasoning for every 500g of chicken, meat or fish. Ideally marinate overnight before barbequing, grilling or slowly roasting. Then relax, eat and enjoy!
Distributor address
- Specialist Foods,
- Unit 701,
- 43 Bedford Street,
- London,
- WC2E 9HA,
- United Kingdom.
Net Contents
280g ℮
